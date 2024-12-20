Report: Pirates Have Inquired About Corner OF
The Pittsburgh Pirates' search for more offense hasn't been a secret, and no position makes more sense for them to add a proven bat than one of the two corner outfield spots.
ESPN insider Jeff Passan broke down the market and the teams who are all vying for help in either left or right field. He also noted how things have shaken out given the supply and demand has made it one of the more peculiar developments this offseason.
"This is the most confusing group considering that the list of teams that have inquired about corner outfielders includes nearly half the teams in baseball: the Dodgers, Blue Jays, Red Sox, Mets, Padres, Yankees, Braves, Phillies, Giants, Angels, Astros, Reds, Pirates and Royals," Passan writes.
Two outfielders who could have made plenty of sense for the Pirates, Tyler O'Neill and Max Kepler are both signed already. O'Neill agreed to a 3-year deal with the Baltimore Orioles and Kepler has reportedly agreed to a 1-year deal with the Philadelphia Phillies. The odds that Pittsburgh is in on Anthony Santander and Teoscar Hernández is slim at best.
The rest of the market isn't necessarily filled with impact players who also fit what the Pirates are likely willing to spend. Jurickson Profar could fit, but there's always the worry his 2024 season was more of a mirage than it was a sign of things to come. Other options like Alex Verdugo, Jesse Winker and Jason Heyward could be serviceable but likely won't make the impact Pittsburgh needs if it's going to compete in the National League Central.
Given the Pirates' struggles on offense last season after they finished in the bottom 10 in nearly every major stat, they need someone who can be a middle-of-the-lineup presence. Given where things appear to stand in free agency, Pittsburgh's best bet could be using their pitching depth to acquire a proven bat via trade.
