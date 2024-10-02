Three Positions Pirates Must Improve This Offseason
After an up-and-down 2024 season that saw the Pittsburgh Pirates end with the same 76-86 record as last year, their front office is now tasked with making moves that can get their team over the hump in 2025.
With the Pirates finishing under .500 for the fifth consecutive season with manager Derek Shelton and general manager Ben Cherington at the helm, the impetus has to be now for them to make moves that can have the Pirates in the thick of the playoff race by season's end, or this year could be their last in Pittsburgh.
Here are three of the things the Pirates have to address this offseason if they're going to improve in 2025.
Bullpen
For as good as the front end of the Pirates' starting rotation was at times this season, their work was often undone by the bullpen.
Pittsburgh's relievers were 27th in ERA and among the league's worst with holding onto a lead. The Pirates bullpen blew 36 leads, which was tied for the 10th most in baseball last season. Of the 36 blown leads, seven came in the ninth inning, tying them for the second most in baseball with the Chicago Cubs and Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Pirates have a couple of viable paths toward revamping their bullpen. They could make a move for a proven veteran arm on a one-year deal of the same ilk as what they did with Aroldis Chapman last offseason. They could also use their surplus of starting pitching in the minor leagues to develop one or multiple arms into relievers.
Regardless, if the Pirates are going to make the leap in 2025, they won't be able to do so unless they greatly improve their bullpen.
Shortstop
The Oneil Cruz experiment at shortstop came to an end this season when they decided to move him to center field.
Now, they're tasked with finding another player who can be the captain of the infield.
The odds the answer to that problem comes from within don't appear great. Of the team's top prospects who play shortstop, only Tsung-Che Cheng has experience at Triple-A and he only played six games in Indiana, though, he batted .462 and has show promising upside at times at the plate.
The options in free agency don't look too promising either unless the Pirates are willing to open up the checkbook to sign Willy Adames away from the Milwaukee Brewers. A meteor strike likely has better odds of happening than owner Bob Nutting being willing to spend big money on a free agent.
When you look at the playoff teams, most of them have a reliable shortstop who's capable of manning down the position every game. Pittsburgh finding that player would go a long way toward stabilizing their infield.
First baseman
Designating Rowdy Tellez for assignment when he's four plate appearances away from a bonus notwithstanding, the Pirates need more out of their first basemen in 2025. Pittsburgh's first basemen ranked 24th in OPS and on-base percentage, 23rd in batting average and 20th in home runs.
The potential answers in free agency are much more promising compared to shortstop. Paul Goldschmidt, Pete Alonso and Christian Walker are among the pending free agents and all three would add some much-needed thump to a Pirates offense that ranked in the bottom 10 in nearly every major category.
Alonso, Goldschmidt and Walker have each hit at least 20 home runs in the last three seasons.
Pittsburgh also could have the option of playing one or both of their catchers, Joey Bart and Endy Rodríguez at first base if they feel comfortable with them defensively. Rodríguez seeing time at first base would make sense given that he's recovering from UCL reconstruction surgery.
Regardless of the path Pittsburgh chooses to take, getting more out of whoever plays first base is a must if it's going to improve offensively.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates