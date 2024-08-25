Pirates Part Ways With Michael A. Taylor
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates placed outfielder Michael A. Taylor on outright waivers following the team's walk-off win over the Cincinnati Reds.
FanSided's Robert Murray was the first to report the news. Taylor batted ninth and was the Pirates' starting center fielder on Sunday afternoon, finishing 1-for-3 with a single off Cincinnati starting pitcher Nick Martinez in the third inning.
Pittsburgh signed Taylor to a one-year major league deal worth $4 million in the midst of spring training on March 16. The 33-year-old started on Opening Day for the club and played in a total of 100 games throughout the season, slashing .194/.256/.283 with four home runs and 20 RBIs.
Taylor will have the opportunity to catch on with a contending team via a waiver claim and would be postseason-eligible if he is placed on the acquiring club's 40-man roster ahead of September 1. Should that scenario take place, the Pirates would be off the hook for the remaining money on his deal.
Furthermore, Taylor will remain on the Pirates' roster for the time being. Because he was not designated for assignment, he could theoretically play for the team again if he goes unclaimed because he has not yet lost his 26- and 40-man spot.
The 33-year-old has hit just .235/.291/.381 across his 11 years in the majors, though he's provided far more value with his glove.
Known as one of MLB's elite outfield defenders, Taylor won both a Gold Glove and Fielding Bible Award as a member of the Kansas City Royals in 2021 while being worth 83 Defensive Runs Saved and 64 Outs Above Average during his career.
Taylor was drafted in the sixth round of the 2009 MLB draft by the Washington Nationals and spent over 11 years in their organization. He mashed two home runs during the team's World Series run in 2019 and appeared in a total of 21 postseason games with the club.
Taylor inked a one-year deal with the Royals in December 2020 and played parts of two seasons in Kansas City before being dealt to the Minnesota Twins ahead of the 2023 campaign.
