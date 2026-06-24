3 Things Pirates Must Do Before Trade Deadline

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates are desperately trying to stay afloat through a rough stretch of the summer. A hot start had the entire organization and city hopeful for their 2026 results, but with a record of 39-40 and the halfway point of the regular season here, the Pirates have serious work to do.

Part of that work is up to the players in the Pirates' clubhouse. The team has been one of the most formidable offenses in the MLB for most of the year, but a bit of inconsistency has haunted them. Meanwhile, the pitching group has their own kinks to iron out.

What's clear is the team has to improve before this year's MLB Trade Deadline, and that marker is quickly approaching. With limited time, the Pirates have to accomplish these three things before the deadline passes.

Add Another Right-Handed Bat

Maybe Marcell Ozuna really has seen the light and is on the other side of a terrible start with the Pirates.

Maybe the need for another right-handed batter is still an aching issue for the Pirates. With Konnor Griffin out of the lineup, the Pirates only right-handed threat is when Bryan Reynolds is batting from that side of the plate and Nick Gonzales. The best hitters on this team right now are all left-handed, and that will remain true when Oneil Cruz returns from injury.

A little bit of balance would go a long way with this Pirates team. They could improve their depth, their outfield and their inconsistencies if they could solidify the lineup with another right-handed hitter.

May 15, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pinch runner Billy Cook (25) steals second base against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Replace Billy Cook

Seriously, what is this guy doing on the MLB roster? He doesn't hit, he's not a superb defender and while he's quick on the base path, he's not the most heads-up runner.

The latest example came in the Pirates' loss to the Seattle Mariners. Brought in as a pinch-runner for Marcell Ozuna, Cook smartly stole second base but forgot one important step. He didn't have any awareness of where the ball was and neglected to advance to the third base while the loose ball trickled into the outfield.

If your only contribution is fulfilling a hyper-specific role like pinch-running, you'd better be the best at it. That's not the case for Cook, and the Pirates need more help filling out their roster depth before the deadline.

Add to the Bullpen

The most obvious is also the most important. The Pirates have a starting rotation that can carry them to the postseason. Even as Mitch Keller and Paul Skenes have taken their licks, this pitching staff is rock solid and tops amongst the National League.

The bullpen, however, is far from solid. Their struggles have only placed more emphasis and responsibility on the starting group. Going six innings isn't enough anymore, as turning the ball over to the pen is a gamble manager Don Kelly seems hesitant to play. It's also resulting in outings like Keller's recent one against the Mariners, where he was excellent through six, then let a baserunner on and a home run to the next batter. If Kelly had a long reliever he trusted, Keller gets the hook and the Pirates likely keep the lead. Instead, the Pirates had no choice and took the loss.

It all adds up to the Pirates needing additional arms in the bullpen, and they can't just be fillers. Hunter Stratton is a fine addition, but it's not enough to take this group where it needs to be before the deadline. Whether it's a reunion with Aroldis Chapman or targeting one of the many Kansas City Royals relievers expected to be moved, the team has to bring in a reliable and trustworthy arm to boost the bullpen.

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