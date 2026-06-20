4 Pirates Trade Targets to Fix DH Problem

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates took a serious blow as they dropped below .500 recently. Dropping series to the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves brought the surging Pirates back down to reality, and it seemed for a moment that the dream was quickly fading.

Since then, the Pirates are 3-3 and just captured a series victory over the Oakland (not quite Las Vegas) Athletics. Still, there is something missing.

The biggest issue that continues to haunt this team is their lack of a designated hitter. Despite proclaiming their faith in Marcell Ozuna, they've watched him struggle at the plate and kept him out of the lineup. The Trade Deadline is looming, and while the Pirates have their sights set on adding to the bullpen, they should also solve their DH issue by targeting any of these four candidates.

Josh Bell - Another Reunion in Pittsburgh

The Pirates reunited with Andrew McCutchen over the past few seasons and it was glorious. Now, it's Josh Bell's turn to come back to the organization where it all began and hopefully find postseason success in doing so.

With the Minnesota Twins, Bell has been a decent contributor as a DH. He's hit eight home runs and batted in 45 runs while also drawing 19 walks. The numbers aren't eye-popping, but one part of his performance is.

With runners in scoring position, Bell has delivered. In 77 at-bats with runners in scoring position, he's batting .338 and has collected 44 of his 45 RBI. The Pirates have struggled mightily with runners left on base, and Bell could help alleviate that issue for the remainder of the 2026 campaign.

May 7, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Wilson Contreras (40) hits a single against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Wilson Contreras - Pirates Land Player Ozuna Was Supposed to Be

One player the Pirates have already been connected to is Boston Red Sox first baseman and designated hitter Wilson Contreras. He has been, effectively, the player the Pirates wanted Ozuna to be in 2026. He's been a solid hitter, not exception, but his consistent offensive presence would be a huge addition to the Pirates' lineup right now.

Matt Shaw - Super Utility Man Finds New Home

Maybe Ben Cherington and the Pirates want to value youth at the deadline. If so, they can still land a utility man who gives manager Don Kelly the flexibility to make any other position player a DH.

That player is 24-year-old Chicago Cubs infielder and outfielder Matt Shaw. With appearances in both right field as well as second and third base, Shaw is a burgeoning super utility player. He hit 13 home runs in 2025, and while that power hasn't returned in 2026, he's still getting on base 32% of the time.

Gleyber Torres - A Wildcard That Fits the Bill

I know what you're thinking, the Pirates already have a second baseman who does more at the plate than defensively, why would they need Gleyber Torres?

The answer is simple - he gets on base. The Pirates don't need another second baseman with Brandon Lowe slugging like there's no tomorrow, but they do need dependable players at the designated hitter spot. Torres has a batting average of .280 and an on-base percentage of .395, meaning he gets on base just under 40% of all of his plate appearances. That's an addition the Pirates can't refuse if available.

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