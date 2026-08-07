Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Mets-Pirates, Cubs-Royals, Tigers-Giants)

We have a full slate of MLB action on Friday night to begin the first full weekend of August.

I’m targeting a trio of road teams for my MLB best bets tonight.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Friday, Aug. 7.

MLB Best Bets for Friday, August 7

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

New York Mets (+120) at Pittsburgh Pirates

Chicago Cubs (-165) at Kansas City Royals

Detroit Tigers (-128) at San Francisco Giants

New York Mets (+120) at Pittsburgh Pirates

I’m going to fade the Pirates any chance I get when they’re facing off against a left-handed starter. They’re just 10-24 vs. LHP this season as opposed to 47-36 vs. RHP.

Pittsburgh is also fading itself as of late. The Buccos have lost three in a row and eight of their last 10 games. They’ve scored 12 runs in their last five games, and 25 in their last nine.

The Mets just swept the Guardians in Cleveland as they have injected some new energy into the club after the trade deadline.

Zac Thornton has been more than serviceable for New York, and I don’t expect the Pirates to get many innings out of Carmen Mlodzinski ahead of their shaky bullpen.

Chicago Cubs (-165) at Kansas City Royals

Kevin Gausman is looking for a fresh start in Chicago, and he has a great chance to kick off his Cubs career with a win against the Royals.

The Cubs have won four games in a row, sweeping the Dodgers then beating the Blue Jays 3-2 in their makeup game. The Royals won their first two games against the Twins before falling 4-3 in the finale, making them just 2-6 in their last eight games.

Going on the road hasn’t been a problem for Chicago, who is 32-25 away from Wrigley Field this season. The Royals are 28-28 at home, which is great for them, but I’ll happily bet against Kansas City and Daniel Lynch IV tonight.

Detroit Tigers (-128) at San Francisco Giants

The Giants sold several pieces at the trade deadline and it shows. They’ve won just one of their last six games, scoring a total of 18 runs in that span.

That also resulted in them having to start JT Brubaker tonight. The reliever has been solid this season, but I can’t see him going more than a few innings in a start.

The Tigers are 5-1 on their road trip, and are coming off a big 11-0 win in Seattle on Thursday.

Both of these teams are under .500, but the Tigers are very much in the playoff picture despite also selling at the deadline. San Francisco, on the other hand, is quite a few games behind the Tigers, even, and has no chance at postseason play.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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