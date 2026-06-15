Bryan Reynolds Adds to Pirates Legacy

PITTSBURGH — Bryan Reynolds has played for the Pittsburgh Pirates longer than anyone else on the team and his most recent feat shows it.

Reynolds hit an RBI-double in the third inning of the Pirates' 3-2 home win over the Miami Marlins at June 13, which marked his 518th hit at PNC Park, putting him third all-time and one ahead of Starling Marte (2012-20).

He still trails former teammate Andrew McCutchen (2009-17, 2023-25), who has the most hits at PNC Park at 930 and also Pirates Hall of Famer in shortstop Jack Wilson (2001-09) at 612 hits.

It's another milestone Reynolds has reached this season, as he moved up to ninth in home runs in Pirates history (146) and also became amongst five players in franchise history that have at least 1,000 hits, 200 doubles and 140 home runs.

Reynolds Has Great Homestand In Left Field

Maybe more important for Reynolds was his play in left field against both the Los Angeles Dodgers, June 9-11, and against the Marlins, June 12-14.

Reynolds made maybe the best play in his career defensively, when he robbed Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani of a two-run home run, jumping up and timing the catch perfectly, while slamming into the left field wall in the eventual 9-8 win.

He then did again vs. the Dodgers in the next game, robbing shortstop Mookie Betts of a three-run home run, making the catch in a less impressive manner, but still holding on as he hit the wall in the third inning of the 8-6 defeat.

Jun 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) crashes into the wall after robbing Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (not pictured) of a home run during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Reynolds made a third home run robbery vs. the Marlins in the 3-2 win on June 13, which saw him battle the sun and make the grab at the wall on a fly ball from Heriberto Hernandez.

“Oh yeah left field’s terrible here for those, like 6 o’clock through 7-ish, 7:30 [times], but they were high enough, so I got over it, but [it’s] part of it,” Reynolds said on dealing with the sun in left field.

Reynolds had to move back to left field, after spending all of 2025 in right field, as the Pirates have Ryan O'Hearn in right field and need someone with experience in left field.

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said on The Pirates Insider Show on 93.7 The Fan that they have faith in Reynolds being able to play all three outfield spots and praised him for accepting whatever role they've asked of him.

"This is a good, athletic baseball player, who is capable of making really good plays in the outfield," Cherington said. We've probably made his job a little bit harder this year by moving him back and forth, but it was cool to see his week just a reminder of what he's capable of the doing in the outfield and we trust him a lot out there."

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