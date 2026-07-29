Pirates Comeback Falls Short in Extra Innings vs. Diamondbacks

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates had almost no chance in their most recent game, but their offense did what they had to do to come close.

The Pirates erased a 6-0 deficit in the eighth inning and tied it up in the ninth inning, but fell just short of the win, falling 8-7 in 12 innings to the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park on July 28.

It marked their second straight extra innings game, doing so the previous day with a 3-2 in 10 innings.

The Pirates can go and win the series over the Diamondbacks tomorrow, which would play a big role in the race for the National League Wild Card .

Pirates Get Things Going in Eighth Inning

The Pirates trailed 6-0 in the bottom of the eighth inning, but had to start somewhere if they actually wanted to win this game.

Left fielder Bryan Reynolds walked with one out and then first baseman Ryan O'Hearn hit a double to make it 6-1 and get the first run on the board.

Jul 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) reacts at second base with an RBI double double against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Third baseman Nick Gonzales beat out a throw from Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo and moved O'Hearn to third base on a single and then catcher Endy Rodríguez singled, scoring O'Hearn to cut the deficit to 6-2.

Rodrîguez stole second base and designated hitter Marcell Ozuna hit a ball that Perdomo got his glove to, but couldn't make the throw in time, scoring Gonzales from thrid base to make it a three-run game at 6-3.

Jared Triolo came in and pinch-hit for shortstop Jacob Gonzalez and Billy Cook came in as a pinch-runner for Ozuna, with the Pirates having a chance to tie it up or take the lead in the eighth inning.

Triolo had a 3-0 count and almost hit a three-run home run to tie it up, with it ending up going foul, but eventually struck out against Diamondbacks left-handed relief pitcher Brandyn Garcia.

Pirates Tie it Up in Ninth Inning

Center fielder Jake Mangum led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a double off of Diamondbacks right-handed closer Paul Sewald to start things off.

Second baseman Brandon Lowe then came through with a two-run home run, cutting the deficit to 6-5 with one swing of the bat.

Jul 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) hits a game winning RBI single to defeat the Arizona Diamondbacks in the tenth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lowe crushed a sweeper over the middle of the plate, sending it 103.7 mph off the bat and 415 feet into the right field seats for his first home run since July 5 and team-leading 22nd home run of 2026.

Reynolds then followed Lowe with a home run of his own, getting a hold of a fastball inside and sending it 101.6 mph off the bat and 402 feet to right-center field to tie the game up at 6-6.

That marked his first home runs since July 9 and 15th home run of the season, sending the Pirates fans at PNC Park into a frenzy.

Pittsburgh could've won the game in the ninth inning, as O'Hearn hit a one-out double off a blooper that the Diamondbacks couldn't come up with, but Gonzales struck out and Rodríguez popped out to send it to extra innings.

Pirates Fall in Extra Innings

The Pirates and Diamondbacks each had chances to win it in 10th inning, but neither did it.

Pirates left-handed pitcher Gregory Soto almost got the automatic runner out at third base, but a Diamondbacks challenge overturned it.

Jun 25, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Gregory Soto (31) pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Soto then got the double play ball he needed, but Triolo couldn't handle it and the Diamondbacks scored a run, before Soto prevented further damage.

The Pirates tied it up in the 10th inning, as Tyler Callihan laid down a bunt to move Rodríguez to third base and then Triolo hit a ball hard enough that Diamondbacks first baseman Tyler Locklear couldn't handle, scoring Rodríguez to tie the game up at 7-7.

Mangum would line out and Lowe popped out to end a chance of winning the game.

Right-handed pitcher Wilber Dotel then came in the 11th inning and got second baseman Ketel Marte to ground out and after intentionally walking left fielder Max Kepler, he got Locklear to ground into a double play without letting any runs come across.

The Pirates failed to take advantage of this, as after Reynolds intentionally walked, Valdez struck out and O'Hearn grounded into a double play himself, sending the game into the 12th inning,

Diamondbacks catcher James McCann hit a single in the 12th inning, giving the road team an 8-7 lead, but Dotel was able to hold them to just the one-run advantage.

The Pirates then couldn't do anything in the bottom of the 12th inning, as Gonzales grounded out and both Rodríguez and Callihan struck out.

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