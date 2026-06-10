Pirates' Bryan Reynolds Robs Shohei Ohtani of Home Run

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Bryan Reynolds isn't known for his great defense, but he made perhaps the best play he'll ever make in the outfield.

Reynolds robbed Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani of a two-run home run in the top of the third inning, keeping the game scoreless and tied for his team at PNC Park on June 10.

Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Jared Jones threw a 99.4 mph four-seam fastball right down the middle that Ohtani sent 101.7 mph off the bat and 383 feet to left field, normally a home run at PNC Park.

Reynolds tracked the ball from the very start, fighting off the sun and leaping at the wall, crashing into it, but making the catch and eliciting a surprised reaction from Jones, who couldn't believe the play his left fielder just made.

Bryan Reynolds takes a home run away from Shohei Ohtani! pic.twitter.com/UYq1M4rd53 — MLB (@MLB) June 10, 2026

It was an incredible play from Reynolds, who moved back to left field this season, as Ryan O'Hearn has regularly assumed a starting role in right field, where Reynolds was in 2025.

He's had a solid season for the Pirates at the plate, slashing .266/.391/.430 for an OPS of .821 in 68 games, with 63 hits, 14 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 40 RBI and 46 walks to 63 strikeouts.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!