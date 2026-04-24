Bubba Chandler Struggles as Pirates Lose Series to Rangers

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates looked to get a big series win on the road against the Texas Rangers, but Bubba Chandler didn't have the outing they were hoping for.

Chandler gave up two home runs and six earned runs over four innings pitched and the offense had their own issues, as the Pirates fell 6-1 to the Rangers in the series finale at Globe Life Field.

The Pirates drop to 14-11 on the season and have split the last 12 games, going 6-6 during that time, still fighting amongst a competitive National League Central Division.

Pittsburgh also makes this just their third lost series in 2026, with the New York Mets at Citi Field (March 26, 28-29) and the San Diego Padres at PNC Park (April 6-8), winning just one of those three games as well.

Bubba Chandler Has Worst Outing of 2026

Chandler came off of his best start of the season in the 5-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays at PNC Park on April 17, where he threw six innings and allowed just one earned run.

He had issues early on, throwing more than 40 pitches through the first two innings and then gave up a two-run, inside-the-park home run to Rangers center fielder Evan Carter in the bottom of the third inning.

Apr 23, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Bubba Chandler (36) throws during the second inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Chandler left a 98 mph four-seam fastball over the plate and Carter sent it all the way out to the right field wall, which Pirates right fielder Ryan O'Hearn couldn't get to and then Carter got in just ahead of the throw to the plate.

The fourth inning went even worse for Chandler, as he walked the first two batters, gave up an RBI-single to designated hitter Joc Pederson and then a three-run home run to Corey Seager, with a changeup left in the middle-inside part of the plate, making it an easy swing for the Rangers shortstop.

Chandler had issues with his four-seam fastball and changeup, as he allowed a combined seven hard hits on both pitches and he had just five whiffs on 35 swings against the Rangers.

Pitch Usage Average Velocity Four-Seam Fastball 41/78 (53%) 98.2 mph Changeup 17/78 (22%) 92.3 mph Sweeper 10/78 (13%) 88.2 mph Slider 10/78 (13%) 89.8 mph

This marked the second most runs Chandler has given up in an outing at the major league level, wias he gave up nine earned runs over 2.2 innings in his first MLB start vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on Sept. 7, 2025.

Pittsburgh relied on his bullpen after this, with left-handed pitcher Evan Sisk throwing two scoreless innings and right-handed pitchers in Justin Lawrence and Yohan Ramírez each throwing a scoreless frame themselves.

Pirates Offense Provides Little Against De Grom, Rangers

The Pirates went up against one of the better pitchers in baseball in Rangers right-handed starter Jacob DeGrom and they had no answer for him in this outing.

DeGrom posted 10 strikeouts over 5.2 innings and only allowed five hits, one walk and an earned run in his win over the Pirates.

The only mistake he had came against Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz in the top of the fifth inning, as he left a curveball over the plate that Cruz sent 107.5 mph off the bat and 415 feet to center field for a solo home run, the only run the Pirates scored all game.

Oneil Cruz. So hot right now.



Back-to-back games with HR's, and the 2nd time Cruz has homered against deGrom in his career



107.5 MPH exit velocity, 415 feet, HR in 27/30 ballparks pic.twitter.com/cRPrjCK36H — Platinum Key (@PlatinumKey13) April 24, 2026

Cruz made it back-to-back games with home runs, including the three-run shot in the 8-4 win over the Rangers a day prior and now has eight home runs on the season, giving him the team-lead.

The Pirates had one other chance to really make a comeback in the top of the sixth inning, as they loaded the bases with two outs.

Shortstop Konnor Griffin hit a ball down the third base line, but Rangers third baseman Josh Jung made a diving stop and just threw him out at first base to keep the Pirates from trimming the deficit.

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