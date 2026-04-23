Pirates Have MLB's Strongest Hitter in 2026

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz came into the 2026 season knowing that he had to prove that, not only could he still hit at the major league level, but that he would excel at it as well.

Cruz has shown that throughout and did so again with a three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning for the Pirates in their 8-4 win over the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on April 23.

That home run was one of his more impressive so far this campaign, as he crushed a cutter over the middle of the plate and hit it 422 feet on top of the right field foul pole.

Cruz also sent that ball 116.9 mph off the bat, marking the hardest hit home run in MLB in 2026, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com.

116.9 mph!



Oneil Cruz with the hardest-hit home run this season in MLB https://t.co/WGo3dN2Iev — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 23, 2026

Cruz Showing Great Power in 2026

The stats show that Cruz is crushing balls amongst the best MLB hitters this season, something he has done before, but with more frequency now.

He holds the record for the hardest hit ball in MLB this season, an 119.0 mph RBI-double against the Washington Nationals at PNC Park on April 16.

Cruz has also just hit hard overall, ranking second in baseball in average exit velocity at 97.5 mph, fifth with his 63.3% hard hit rate and tied for seventh with 38 balls hit 95+ mph

Apr 22, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) hits a three-run home run during the ninth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

It's an improvement from last season, where he led MLB with an average exit velocity of 95.8 mph and had a 56.3%.

Cruz might not break his record for the hardest hit home run in the Statcast era (since 2025) at 122.9 mph this season, but his averages improving is important for him going forward.

Confidence Showing Up for Cruz

There's no doubt that Cruz has had some difficult moments as a Pirates player, particularly in the field, with his Opening Day struggles in center field .

Cruz also had his troubles at the plate, particularly in 2025, where he hit .200, the worst batting average of any qualified hitter in the major leagues.

It's a complete turn around this season, as he's slashing .286/.352/.551 for an OPS of .903 in 24 games, with 28 hits in 98 at-bats, five doubles, seven home runs, 22 RBI and 10 stolen bases on 12 attempts.

Apr 22, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) reacts after hitting a three-run home run during the ninth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Cruz is also not letting moments where he struggles or misses out on a big hit keep him down like in previous seasons.

He should've had a three-run home run in the previous game against the Rangers, if not for center fielder Evan Carter making a catch to rob him, keeping the Pirates trailing 2-1, when it would've been a 4-2 lead, with the game ending in a 5-1 defeat .

Cruz went up in his last at-bat with three strikeouts in three at-bats, which would've normally ended up in his fourth strikeout of the game.

He instead told designated hitter Marcell Ozuna that he was going to hit a home run, calling his shot, and sure enough, he did just that.

“I won’t tell you the exact words that I told him, but on that situation right there, I told him that I was having a rough day, but that was the at-bat that I needed to do something and I said to him that I was going to hit a home run there and then he pulled me to the side and hit me in the head really hard and I was on my way to hit,” Cruz said through interpreter Stephen Morales postgame.

His confidence is something that Pirates manager Don Kelly is noticing and rewarding with a start every day in center field.

“He’s staying in the games, staying in the moment," Kelly said of Cruz postgame. "Regardless of what happens, prior in that game, what has happened in previous games. I just think he’s been doing such a great job of that.

"We talked about it early with the communication in the outfield. He’s doing much better with that and he just continues to work, continues to get better and focused on those things to get better and really cool to see the moments he’s been able to have early on this year.”

Cruz Continues Tear Against Southpaws

One of the biggest deficiencies for Cruz coming into 2026 was his terrible showing against left-handed pitchers as a left-handed batter.

Cruz slashed .102/.224/.176 for an OPS of .400, with just 11 hits in 108 at-bats, with only one home run and 44 strikeouts.

He took it upon himself to focus on facing southpaws in Spring Training and the results have already shown so far this season.

Apr 22, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) celebrates with Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Jake Mangum (28) and Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Billy Cook (25) after hitting a three-run home run during the ninth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Cruz is slashing .387/.424/.839 for an OPS of 1.263, with 12 hits in 31 at-bats, two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI.

That home run Cruz hit came off of Rangers left-handed pitcher Jalen Beeks, who gave him an easy pitch to send out for a home run, but it's not likely he does hit that home run last season.

Kelly has complimented Cruz consistently this season on his success against lefties and had much of the same to say about his center fielder after this victory.

“Just what he did this offseason to put himself in this position to be as strong against lefties as he has been," Kelly said postgame. "Just credit to him and the work that he put in to be ready to do that and it’s obviously showing up in the games.”

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