College Catcher Pirates Must Take in 2026 MLB Draft

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have the fifth overall pick in the upcoming 2026 MLB Draft and one catcher would serve as the perfect selection for them.

Georgia Tech catcher Vahn Lackey is one of the most heralded players in the upcoming MLB Draft and he's projected towards the top picks when the first round takes place on July 11 in Philadelphia.

The Pirates have had great success with their first round picks under general manager Ben Cherington, which includes the top pitching prospect in right-hander Seth Hernandez (Sixth Overall, 2025), the previous top prospect in baseball in shortstop Konnor Griffin (Ninth Overall, 2024) 2025 National League Cy Young Award in Paul Skenes (First Overall, 2023)

Cherington could now take the next great future backstop of the future in Lackey and bolster the Pirates offense and pitching staff for years to come.

What Makes Lackey Such a Valued Draft Pick

There's lots to like about Lackey, whether it's his performances at the plate or even better, the work he does from behind it.

He stands 6-foot-2, 2015 pounds and has a smooth, long swing and quick hand movement, getting him on fastballs and also balls down below the zone, driving them for power and extra base hits.

May 31, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Georgia Tech Yellowjackets catcher Vahn Lackey (25) singles during the first inning against the Murray State Racers. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Lackey broke out as a sophomore for the Yellow Jackets, slashing .347/.421/.500 for an OPS of .921 in 60 games, 77 hits, 14 doubles, six home runs, 42 RBI, 18 stolen bases on 21 attempts and 25 walks to 38 strikeouts.

His play made him a semifinalist for the Buster Posey Award and earned All-ACC Second Team honors for his play.

Lackey has had an incredible junior campaign for Georgia Tech in 2026, slashing .402/.518./747 for an OPS of 1.265, with 78 hits, 16 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 69 RBI, 14 stolen bases and an impressive 43 walks to 34 strikeouts.

He was also great from behind the plate, earning ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors. He posted 8.97 defensive runs saved, including six caught stealing and five back-put outs, with a .992 fielding percentage.

His arm plays a big role in why scouts are so high on him, as he can keep opposing base runners in check and prevent extra bases.

Lackey also played a big role with the Yellow Jackets pitching staff, which led the ACC with the lowest-ERA (4.36) and least runs allowed (136) in conference play., while he led the conference and ranked fourth in the nation with a 4.88 WAR.

Why the Pirates Would Benefit From Adding Lackey

The Pirates don't really have a great option at catcher for the future, with some decent choices, but no star either.

Henry Davis joined the Pirates as the first overall pick in 2021 and he's become a great defensive catcher, earning Gold Glove Award votes in 2025 and is Skenes' personal catcher .

May 10, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Henry Davis (32) looks on against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Davis has also struggled massively at the plate, slashing .175/.260/.287 for an OPS of .547 in his MLB career and slashing .141/.248/.239 for an OPS of .487 in 2026.

Fellow Georgia Tech alum Joey Bart hasn't necessarily provided much great offense following a successful 2024 campaign, with just six home runs since.

The Pirates other catcher options include Endy Rodríguez , who missed most of the past two seasons with surgies on his right elbow, and Rafael Flores Jr., who hasn't impressed at Triple-A Indianapolis since coming in the trade for David Bednar.

Lackey won't make an immediate impact on the Pirates if they draft him, but it shouldn't take him too long to eventually become the team's everyday backstop.

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