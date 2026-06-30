Esmerlyn Valdez Makes Pirates and MLB History With Streak

PHILADELPHIA — Esmerlyn Valdez has only just started his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates, but he's putting on an incredible showing as a rookie.

Valdez excelled in the Pirates' 11-7 comeback win over the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, hitting a two-run home run, a double and walking twice, playing a big role in the victory.

He smashed a knuckle curve over the middle of the plate from Phillies right-handed starting pitcher Aaron Nola, sending it 103.4 mph off the bat and 411 feet into the left field seats, getting the Pirates on the board, down 5-2 in the fourth inning, and helping spark that comeback.

That home run was his fourth in the past four games, as he hit one home run each in the series against the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park, June 26-28, and is showing his power early on in his MLB career.

Valdez is becoming one of the better hitters in the Pirates' lineup and it's an historic run for the 22-year old as well.

Valdez Makes Both Franchise & MLB History

He is the first Pirates player to hit a home run in four consecutive games since outfielder Corey Dickerson did so, July 15-22, 2018.

Valdez was also the first Pirates player to hit three home runs in three games, as he did vs. the Reds, since Dickerson also did so vs. the Reds, July 20-22, 2018 at Great American Ball Park.

Jun 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pinch Esmerlyn Valdez (55) circles the bases on a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

His four home runs in four games has only happened three times in Pirates history in the Modern Era (Since 1901). Dick Stuart did it first, Aug. 16-20 [G1], 1958 and most recently Garrett Jones did so, July 10-17, 2009

Valdez also joined an exclusive MLB list, becoming just one of six players who hit a home run in four straight games in their first 16 games in MLB.

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Aristedes Aquino (Aug. 6-10, 2019), Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story (April 4-8, 2018), Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis (July 31-Aug. 3, 2011) and Minnesota Twins third baseman Graig Nettles (Sept. 6-9, 1969) are four other players who have also hit home runs in four games.

Valdez could tie Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec, who hit a home run in five games, Sept. 5-10, 2020.

More Than Just Power to Valdez

Valdez made a name for himself as a prospect with his power, hitting 26 home runs across High-A Greensboro and Double-A Altoona in 2025, his breakout season , then hit eight home runs in the Arizona Fall League , including seven of the them in his first eight games.

Making the adjustment to Triple-A Indianapolis and also the Pirates meant that Valdez had to improve other parts of his game, like hitting more consistently for contact and also improving his plate discipline.

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He had 19 walks to 12 strikeouts in the AFL and then 41 walks to 51 strikeouts at Triple-A this season, a big improvement from his 55+ walks and 130+ strikeouts he had in each of the previous two seasons.

Valdez just had his two best games with the Pirates, with five hits in seven at-bats, two doubles, two home runs and three walks to just one strikeout.

His doubles combined his improved contact and power, with an RBI-ground-rule double vs. the Reds and hitting his double vs. the Phillies at 110.8 mph off the bat, showing he can do damage in the field too.

Valdez also greatly helped the Pirates with his plate discipline, as his first walk loaded the bases in the fifth inning and allowed first baseman Ryan O'Hearn to single to tie the game up at 5-5 and three more runs to score to earn an 8-5 advantage.

His second walk was also a big deal, as he used an ABS challenge to his advantage and got on base with two outs in the ninth inning, giving catcher Endy Rodríguez the chance to hit his three-run home run to ensure the victory for the Pirates.

“I feel good right now for sure," Valdez said on his approach at the plate. "I go up there with a plan and if I don’t see the ball where I want to hit it or where I know that I can do damage, I’m just laying off and if not, I’m swinging.”

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