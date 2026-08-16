Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Christian Walker to Hit a Sunday Night Dinger)

Nothing fights the Sunday Scaries better than a couple of home run bets.

We have a loaded slate of games throughout the day, so we have plenty of options to bet on to go deep. There are three that I'm targeting, including one player to hit a home run during tonight's Sunday Night Baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros.

Best Home Run Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Kody Clemens Home Run +540

Jake Burger Home Run +310

Christian Walker Home Run +520

Kody Clemens Home Run +540

Of all starting pitchers today who have 80+ innings pitched this season, it's Andrew Painter of the Philadelphia Phillies who has the highest home run rate allowed. He has given up 1.68 home runs per nine innings pitched. That could lead to a home run or two by the Minnesota Twins. The player I'm going to bet on is Kody Clemens, who is listed at +540 despite sporting a slugging percentage of .455 along with 20 home runs already this season.

He's a great value bet at his current price tag.

Jake Burger Home Run +310

Jacob Lopez gets the start for the Athletics today, and not only does he have a 5.38 ERA, but he has given up 1.54 home runs per nine innings pitched, which is one of the highest marks amongst MLB starting pitchers. With him being a lefty, I'm going to bet on Jake Burger of the Rangers to hit a home run. Burger has the best numbers against lefties amongst all Rangers' bats, including sporting a .510 slugging percentage with six home runs against left-handed pitchers this season.

Christian Walker Home Run +520

Yordan Alvarez is getting all the praise for the Houston Astros, and for good reason, but Christian Walker has also had a fantastic season. He's second on the team in both home runs (23) and slugging percentage (.451). The Astros will face Bryan Woo of the Seattle Mariners tonight, which is great news for Walker. He has a career batting average of .385 against Walker and has already hit a home run off him once before.

Walker is my favorite bet on the board today at +520.

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