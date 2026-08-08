Pirates Make Esmerlyn Valdez Lineup Change Before Mets Game
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PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are looking for any way they can get more from their offense and that means changing up their lineup as they see fit.
The Pirates have Esmerlyn Valdez in left field and batting seventh ahead of their next game vs. the New York Mets at PNC Park on Aug. 8.
Valdez had started the past 34 games he played in right field and hit in the fourth spot the past 31 games he started in.
It's two big changes for the rookie, but it may just give Valdez a chance to get back to his very best self.
Why Pirates Moved Valdez Around Lineup
Valdez is in the midst of a bad slump, with just two hits in his last 32 at-bats, a .063 batting average over his past 11 games, saved only with 11 walks to 14 strikeouts.
He had a fantastic run over his previous 25 games before this poor run of form, slashing .344/.444/.822 for an OPS of 1.267, with 31 hits in 90 at-bats, five doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 30 RBI and 17 walks to 37 strikeouts.
The National League Rookie of the Month for July established himself as the Pirates starting right fielder and earned the four spot in the lineup.
Valdez actually started 33 games in a row from June 28 to Aug. 5, before getting his first day off on Aug. 6, a 5-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in the series finale at American Family Field.
"He's been so great for us and just want him to relax," Pirates manager Don Kelly said on Valdez. "He's continuing to have good at-bats. We're just trying to take some pressure off and get him in a little bit better situation down there."
Valdez has also only started twice for the Pirates in left field in the 11-2 loss to the Athletics at Sutter Health Park on June 15 and in the 4-3 loss to the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on June 19.
Kelly praised Valdez for his defense, who has made some impressive plays in right field, and said that he can play both corner outfield spots.
This could be a big chance for Valdez to hit the way he has once again, but lower in the lineup, and have less pressure on himself.
Pirates Lineup vs. the Mets
Player
Position
Batting Side
Jake Mangum
Center Field
Switch
Brandon Lowe
Second Base
Left
Bryan Reynolds
Designated Hitter
Switch
Spencer Horwitz
First Base
Left
Nick Gonzales
Third Base
Right
Endy Rodríguez
Catcher
Switch
Esmerlyn Valdez
Left Fielder
Right
Jacob Gonzalez
Shortstop
Left
Ronny Simon
Right Fielder
Switch
First baseman Spencer Horwitz will hit fourth, the highest he's hit in the lineup after returning from injury on Aug. 2, batting fifth in five games.
Horwitz has taken over at first base, following Ryan O'Hearn's latest injury and has just three hits in 20 at-bats, with the Pirates needing better from him going forward.
Ronny Simon, who just joined the Pirates three days prior, will start in right field, marking his second start there and third start in three straight games, serving as designated hitter in the 6-4 loss to the Mets in the series opener at PNC Park on Aug. 7.
Bryan Reynolds stays third in the lineup, but moves to designated hitter, allowing Valdez to play in left field.
The Pirates made two other lineup changes, as Endy Rodríguez takes over at catcher and Jacob Gonzalez is shortstop, as they'll hit seventh and eighth, respectively, and left-handed against Mets right-handed pitcher Robert Stock.
Center fielder Jake Mangum and second baseman Brandon Lowe stay first and second in the Pirates lineup, respectively, while third baseman Nick Gonzales moves one spot up to fifth in the batting order.
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Dominic writes for Pittsburgh Pirates On SI, Pittsburgh Panthers Pn SI and also, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI. A Pittsburgh native, Dominic grew up watching Pittsburgh Sports and wrote for The Pitt News as an undergraduate at the University of Pittsburgh, covering Pitt Athletics. He would write for Pittsburgh Sports Now after college and has years of experience covering sports across Pittsburgh.