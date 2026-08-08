Pirates Make Esmerlyn Valdez Lineup Change Before Mets Game

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are looking for any way they can get more from their offense and that means changing up their lineup as they see fit.

The Pirates have Esmerlyn Valdez in left field and batting seventh ahead of their next game vs. the New York Mets at PNC Park on Aug. 8.

Valdez had started the past 34 games he played in right field and hit in the fourth spot the past 31 games he started in.

It's two big changes for the rookie, but it may just give Valdez a chance to get back to his very best self.

Why Pirates Moved Valdez Around Lineup

Valdez is in the midst of a bad slump, with just two hits in his last 32 at-bats, a .063 batting average over his past 11 games, saved only with 11 walks to 14 strikeouts.

He had a fantastic run over his previous 25 games before this poor run of form, slashing .344/.444/.822 for an OPS of 1.267, with 31 hits in 90 at-bats, five doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 30 RBI and 17 walks to 37 strikeouts.

Jul 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Esmerlyn Valdez (55) celebrates his two-run home run in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The National League Rookie of the Month for July established himself as the Pirates starting right fielder and earned the four spot in the lineup.

Valdez actually started 33 games in a row from June 28 to Aug. 5, before getting his first day off on Aug. 6, a 5-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in the series finale at American Family Field.

"He's been so great for us and just want him to relax," Pirates manager Don Kelly said on Valdez. "He's continuing to have good at-bats. We're just trying to take some pressure off and get him in a little bit better situation down there."

Valdez has also only started twice for the Pirates in left field in the 11-2 loss to the Athletics at Sutter Health Park on June 15 and in the 4-3 loss to the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on June 19.

Kelly praised Valdez for his defense, who has made some impressive plays in right field, and said that he can play both corner outfield spots.

This could be a big chance for Valdez to hit the way he has once again , but lower in the lineup, and have less pressure on himself.

Pirates Lineup vs. the Mets

Player Position Batting Side Jake Mangum Center Field Switch Brandon Lowe Second Base Left Bryan Reynolds Designated Hitter Switch Spencer Horwitz First Base Left Nick Gonzales Third Base Right Endy Rodríguez Catcher Switch Esmerlyn Valdez Left Fielder Right Jacob Gonzalez Shortstop Left Ronny Simon Right Fielder Switch

First baseman Spencer Horwitz will hit fourth, the highest he's hit in the lineup after returning from injury on Aug. 2, batting fifth in five games.

Horwitz has taken over at first base, following Ryan O'Hearn's latest injury and has just three hits in 20 at-bats, with the Pirates needing better from him going forward.

Aug 6, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz (2) drives in a run with a base hit in the fourth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ronny Simon, who just joined the Pirates three days prior, will start in right field, marking his second start there and third start in three straight games, serving as designated hitter in the 6-4 loss to the Mets in the series opener at PNC Park on Aug. 7.

Bryan Reynolds stays third in the lineup, but moves to designated hitter, allowing Valdez to play in left field.

The Pirates made two other lineup changes, as Endy Rodríguez takes over at catcher and Jacob Gonzalez is shortstop, as they'll hit seventh and eighth, respectively, and left-handed against Mets right-handed pitcher Robert Stock.

Center fielder Jake Mangum and second baseman Brandon Lowe stay first and second in the Pirates lineup, respectively, while third baseman Nick Gonzales moves one spot up to fifth in the batting order.

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