Four Pirates That Deserve All-Star Nods

PHILADELPHIA — The Pittsburgh Pirates are currently playing the Philadelphia Phillies in a four-game series at Citizens Bank Park, the same ball park that will host the 2026 All-Star Game.

The Pirates have had solid season so far, 43-43, and just 2.5 games back in the National League Wild Card race, giving them a chance to really make a push for the playoffs.

Pittsburgh has gotten there through great offense and some strong starting pitching, both of whom have had some crucial external additions, but mostly internal improvements to get the team to where they are now.

The All-Star Game is less than two weeks away on July 14 and there are four worthy Pirates who should represent the National League in a return trip back to the "City of Brotherly Love."

Bryan Reynolds' June Demonstrates All-Star Caliber

The month of June begins the season of summer and warmer weather and also the time that Pirates left fielder Bryan Reynolds starts hitting better than ever before.

Reynolds completed a fantastic month of June , where he slashed .293/.386/.525 for an OPS of .911, with 29 hits in 99 at-bats, eight doubles, five home runs, 14 RBI and 14 walks to 26 strikeouts.

Jun 16, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) hits a two run home run during the seventh inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's another June where he's been great in his career, as he has slashed .323/.395/.552 for an OPS of .947 in the month.

Reynolds struggled in 2025, but has turned it around from the plate this season, becoming a key part of a lineup that stacks up against the best in baseball.

He has slashed .282/.398/.466 for an OPS of .864 in 86 games, with 87 hits, 20 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 52 RBI and 56 walks to 81 strikeouts.

Reynolds actually had a better May than June this season, batting .313/.422/.510, and has hit consistently well throughout.

He has done a great job with his plate discipline, as his 56 walks rank third-most in the NL and seventh-most in baseball, his .398 on-base percentage ranks third-best in the NL and sixth-best in baseball and his .864 OPS ranks 14th in the NL and 22nd in baseball.

Those 56 walks also are tied for fourth-most in a season in his career, marking a big improvement in a key area of his game.

Reynolds has hit well enough this season to earn his third All-Star nod and it would come as a great shame if he doesn't get that shot.

Brandon Lowe was the Perfect Offseason Addition

The Pirates wanted to add some power to their lineup this offseason and they surely did so when they landed second baseman Brandon Lowe in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays .

Lowe has slashed .239/.313/.502 for an OPS of .815 in 79 games, with 74 hits, 19 doubles, 20 home runs and 57 RBI.

Jun 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) circles the bases on a solo home run against the Miami Marlins during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His 20 home runs lead the Pirates, rank tied for fourth-most in the NL and tied for ninth-most in baseball, his .502 slugging percentage is 17th-best in the NL and 25th-best in baseball and his 57 RBI rank tied for fifth-most in the NL and tied for 10th-most in baseball.

He's also hit three home runs in March, five home runs in April and six home runs each in May and June, staying a consistent home run threat for the Pirates.

Lowe ranks as the best power-hitting second baseman in baseball, leading the position in most stats and showing himself worth of an All-Star nod.

Brandon Lowe Stats Amongst NL/MLB Second Basemen

Stat (Total) NL/MLB Ranking Home Runs (20) First/First RBI (57) First/First Slugging Percentage (.502) First/First Total Bases (155) First/First OPS (.815) Second/Second

Braxton Ashcraft Having Breakout Year in Pirates Rotation

Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Braxton Ashcraft is only in his first full season in the rotation, but has shown that he can not only handle the role , but perform incredibly well too .

Ashcraft has posted an 8-3 record through 17 starts, a 3.33 ERA over 102.2 innings pitched, 115 strikeouts to 23 walks, a .232 batting average allowed (BAA) and a 1.08 WHIP.

Jun 29, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Braxton Ashcraft (35) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He has shown himself as one of the better pitchers in baseball and hasn't let a couple shaky outings from putting up more dominant starts consistently.

Pirates RHP Braxton Aschraft NL/MLB Rankings

Stat (Total) NL/MLB Ranking Innings Pitched (102.2) 3rd/6th Strikeouts (115) 4th/Tied-7th K/BB (5.00) 4th/9th BB/9 (2.02) 5th/12th K/9 (10.08) 9th/14th ERA (3.33) 13th/22nd WHIP (1.09) Tied-7th/Tied-16th BAA (.232) 15th/31st

Ashcraft is also going deep into games, posting 10 quality starts (less than three runs allowed, at least six innings pitched), tied for sixth-most in the NL and seventh-most in baseball.

His great pitch mix, featuring his higher velocity options in his four-seam fastball and sinker and his even more impressive offspeed choices in his curveball and slider make him a dangerous pitcher for anyone batter to face.

Ashcraft could use another great outing to really solidfy his All-Star status, but he's proven that he can be a dominant pitcher in the major leagues.

Paul Skenes Still Amongst the Best

It's not been exactly the season the Pirates envisioned for ace Paul Skenes, as he's not invincible as he was his first two years in the major leagues, but is still quite dominant.

Skenes has a 6-7 record through 17 starts, a 3.10 ERA over 93.0 innings pitched, 114 strikeouts to 20 walks, a 0.97 WHIP and a .205 BAA.

Jun 26, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) delivers a pitch against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's been a rough past eight outings for Skenes, who has posted a 4.40 ERA and not won any of his starts, a combination of long innings getting to him and also a lack of offensive support .

Skenes still ranks amongst the best pitchers in baseball, especially amongst advanced metrics, despite his first "slump" in the major leagues .

Stat (Total) NL/MLB Ranking xERA (2.62)/ K/9 (11.09) 2nd/2nd K/BB (5.70) 2nd/5th WHIP (0.97) 3rd/5th BAA (.205) Tied-4th/Tied-5th FIP (2.81)/xFIP (3.01) 3rd/6th BB/9 (1.94) 4th/9th Strikeouts (114) 5th/9th ERA (3.10) 11th/17th

Skenes was fantastic earlier on in 2026 , posting a 6-2 record in his first nine starts with a 1.98 ERA and also a 1.09 ERA over his next eight starts after the Opening Day debacle, where he gave up five earned runs and didn't make it out of the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on March 26.

A couple more good starts will play a big role towards Skenes getting back to the pitcher he was, but he's still amongst the best aces in baseball.

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