Pirates Clear Winners of Big Offseason Trade

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made some important moves this offseason, but one trade stands out as their biggest win with the performances they've gotten in 2026.

The Pirates added second baseman Brandon Lowe, outfielder Jake Mangum and left-handed relief pitcher Mason Montgomery from the Tampa Bay Rays on Dec. 19, all three of which are key contributors this season.

It ended up a three-team trade , with the Pirates sending right-handed starting pitcher Mike Burrows to the Houston Astros, who then sent top prospects in outfielder Jacob Melton and right-handed pitcher Anderson Brito to the Rayse.

The Pirates took on Burrows and the Astros at Daikin Park on June 2 and got an important 10-6 win, thanks in large part to the players they got from this trade.

Why The Pirates Have Won This Three-Team Trade

The Struggles of Mike Burrows

Burrows has had his issues this season, his first full MLB campaign in a starting rotation, and he hasn't had the efficiency that he would've liked in 2026.

His start vs. the Pirates showed that, as he gave up five earned runs over six innings, including eight hits and two home runs.

Jun 2, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Mike Burrows (50) delivers a pitch during the third inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Burrows gave up a two-run home run to catcher Endy Rodríguez , tying the game up at 2-2 in the top of the second inning, then allowed a three-run home run to center fielder Oneil Cruz, who gave the Pirates a 5-4 lead in the top of the sixth inning.

That makes it 15 home runs that Burrows has allowed this season, most in the American League and third-most in baseball.

Burrows has the highest ERA (5.66), the highest WHIP (1.54) and the highest batting average allowed (.292) of any MLB qualified pitcher.

It's clear that the Astros haven't gotten the pitcher they thought they were getting, who had some success with the Pirates last season, and clearly need to help Burrows figure it out sooner or later.

Brandon Lowe is The Best Hitting 2B In Baseball

The Pirates added Brandon Lowe as a left-handed power bat with experience at second base and with winning teams and he's done that and then some this season.

Lowe is slashing .258/.343/.535 for an OPS of .878 in 55 games, with 55 hits, 12 doubles, 15 home runs and 40 RBI. with his power numbers amongst the best in baseball.

May 29, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Brandon Lowe Power Rankings in 2026

Stat (Total) NL/MLB Ranking Slugging Percentage (.535) 5th/9th Home Runs (15) Tied-4th/Tied-10th RBI (40) 7th/Tied-13th OPS (.878) 10th/Tied-19th

Lowe also hit a three-run home run in this win over the Astros in the top of the eighth inning, hitting it off the foul pole to the put the Pirates up 9-4 and secure the win.

He is the second-fastest player to 15 home runs (55 games) with the Pirates since Garrett Jones did so in 48 games, according to Alex Stumpf . His 15 home runs are also the most for a Pirates second baseman since Neil Walker had 16 home runs in 2015.

Lowe came into this game leading all National League second baseman in home runs, RBI and OPS and is still doing so after this game, giving him a chance to earn an All-Star nod and win a Silver Slugger Award.

The Pirates lineup has benefitted massively from his addition and he alone would've made for this trade as a win, but the other two players haven't been too bad themselves.

Jake Mangum Playing Important Role for Pirates

Mangum is the Pirates fourth outfielder, where he features at any of the three outfield spots, providing depth to Bryan Reynolds in left field, Cruz in center field and Ryan O'Hearn in right field.

He's also shown his importance at the plate , providing infield singles, laying down bunts, but also using his speed to steal bases and cause chaos whilst on the basepaths.

May 30, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Jake Mangum (28) reacts as he circles the bases on a solo home run against the Minnesota Twins during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Mangum has slashed .294/.355/.339 for an OPS of .694 in 42 games this year, with 32 hits, two doubles, one home run, nine RBI, nine walks to 23 strikeouts and nine stolen bases on 10 attempts.

He excelled in the win over the Astros, with a season-high four hits in five at-bats, including two stolen bases, while also starting in right field.

Mangum has eight hits in his last 12 at-bats over these three games and Lowe knows that he can keep this up the rest of the season.

“I think it’s just him coming into himself," Lowe said on Mangum postgame. "He’s given a lot people the understanding the kind of ball player he is. He’s the all-time leader in the SEC for a reason. The talent’s there. It’s all at his fingertips. It’s just getting him out there and letting him show the world the kind of player he is.”

Mason Montgomery Serves as Solid LHP Bullpen Option

The Pirates are always looking for southpaws in their bullpen and Montgomery has done a good job of providing that for them this season.

Montgomery has a 3.91 ERA over 23 outings and 23 innings pitched, 30 strikeouts to 10 walks, a .216 BAA and a 1.26 WHIP.

May 7, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Mason Montgomery (46) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the eighth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

He's made three spot starts for the Pirates, all scoreless innings, while also throwing 12 straight scoreless outings from April 10-May 14.

Montgomery deploys a 100-mph four-seam fastball and pairs that with both a devastating slider and a newly-added curveball that make for a strong pitch mix.

He didn't pitch against the Astros, but Montgomery is someone the Pirates have relied on this season in big moments and he's come through for them, more times than not.

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