Grading Pirates Trade With Mets: Luke Weaver Was Missing Piece

The Pittsburgh Pirates have landed arguably the best reliever available at this year's trade deadline.

As first reported by ESPN's Jorge Castillo , the Pirates acquired right-hander Luke Weaver from the New York Mets in exchange for shortstop prospect Sammy Stafura.

Pittsburgh had to make a big splash in order to adequately upgrade the back-end of its bullpen, which has faltered throughout the entire season, and Weaver should step in immediately as a shutdown arm late in games.

Jul 16, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets pitcher Luke Weaver (30) throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why Weaver is Perfect for the Pirates

A former top prospect for the St. Louis Cardinals who was a starter for the first eight years of his major league career, Weaver moved to the bullpen full-time with the New York Yankees in 2024.

He developed into an impact reliever in 2024 and 2025, logging a 3.21 ERA across 148 2/3 innings during that span, before signing a two-year deal worth $22 million with the Mets this past offseason.

As their set-up man, Weaver was among the league's elite relievers with a 1.84 ERA in 44 frames, and Pittsburgh should feel confident in that production carrying over.

Though the Pirates have several quality left-handed arms in their bullpen with Gregory Soto, Mason Montgomery and Evan Sisk, they've lacked a right-hander to pair with that group.

Yohan Ramírez and Carmen Mlodzinski have had their moments, but neither is a truly reliable option to turn to in the crucial moments of a close game.

Weaver, on the other hand, has proven himself more than capable of handling those situations and thriving in them.

If Pittsburgh is going to make a push for the playoffs and make some noise should it get there, Weaver will play a huge part in that equation.

Aug 2, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Luke Weaver (30) walks off the field after the top of the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Grading Pittsburgh's Acquisition of Weaver

Stafura, ranked as the No. 9 farmhand in Pittsburgh's system per MLB Pipeline , is a prospect with plenty of helium following his run in July that saw him launch 14 home runs.

Considering he was the only piece the Pirates parted ways with in order to land an elite reliever who is also under control for the 2027 season, however, it's hard not to feel great about where Pittsburgh stands following this move.

Weaver was the missing piece in a Pittsburgh bullpen that has now come together with the additions of both him and Camilo Doval , and giving up Stafura is an incredibly reasonable price to pay in order to bring the former in.

Grade: A+

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