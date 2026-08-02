Grading Pirates Trade With Yankees: Needed Bullpen Addition

CINCINNATI — The Pittsburgh Pirates have tried addressing their bullpen problems this season, but their most recent trade looks like the best move yet.

The Pirates added New York Yankees right-handed pitcher Camilo Doval and cash considerations on Aug. 1 in a trade in exchange for catcher prospect Omar Alfonzo Jr. and 18-year old outfielder prospect Luis Cruz.

Doval will make the Pirates his third team he's pitched for in the past two seasons, after the Yankees acquired him at last year's deadline from the San Francisco Giants, and look to perform at a high level once again.

Pittsburgh has little time before the Aug. 3 trade deadline, so this move is the start for them ahead of a busy period.

Pirates Add Veteran Right-Hander in Doval

The Pirates needed to make bullpen additions and they'll hope that Doval can play a big role in solidifying a troubling part of the roster.

Pittsburgh has blown 20 games this season and they haven't had a consistent closer, while two of their previously reliable right-handed pitcher, Justin Lawrence and Dennis Santana , massively regressed and found themselves designated for assignment.

Doval hasn't had the greatest of seasons either, with a 4.54 ERA over 44 appearances and 39.2 innings pitched, a .250 batting average allowed and a 1.41 WHIP.

May 4, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Camilo Doval (75) delivers a pitch during the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He has also been one of the hardest hit pitchers in baseball this season, with his 49.6% hard-hit rate seventh-highest (bottom 2%) and his 90.9 mph average exit velocity tied for 27th-highest (bottom 7%).

While there are concerns with Doval, the Pirates are also geting an experience veteran that has had success in the major leagues prior.

Doval was a great closer for the Giants, with 107 saves in 130 opportunities, 82% save rate, and led the National League in saves in 2023 with 39, earning himself an All-Star nod.

A lack of consistency and reliable arms in high-leverage spots has hurt the Pirates seriously this season, so trading for Dotel provides them with someone who could take on that role.

His addition also gives the Pirates another right-hand pitcher out of the bullpen, joining middle reliever Carmen Mlodzinski , rookie Wilber Dotel and Yohan Ramírez.

Dotel does have great velocity, averaging 98 mph with both his sinker and cutter, tied 23rd-fastest in baseball, and has been effective inducing ground balls, with his 57.1% ground ball rate the ninth-highest in baseball.

One other thing that could work for Dotel is that his home and away splits are vastly different this season, posting a 7.04 ERA over 20.1 innings at the hitter-friendly Yankee Stadium and a 1.86 ERA over 19.1 innings on the road.

PNC Park is much more friendly for pitchers and Doval could thrive in big-time appearances in Pittsburgh, flipping the perception on his pitching in 2026.

What Pirates Gave Up for Doval

Alfonzo was one of the Pirates best prospects, ranking 17th per MLB Pipeline and 28th per Baseball America.

He has hit pretty similarly over the past few seasons and slashed .239/.338/.420 for an OPS of .758 in 60 games at Double-A Altoona, with 49 hits, 10 doubles, nine home runs, 35 RBI and 29 walks to 73 strikeouts.

Feb 18, 2026; Bradenton, FL, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Omar Alfonzo (79) poses for a photo during media day at Pirate City. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alfonzo would've been Rule 5 draft eligible this offseason and it's clear the Pirates didn't think that they he would make it, or rather, they were fine with parting ways with him.

There's not much on Cruz, who was playing in the Dominican Summer League, batting .321/.471/.415 for an OPS of .886 in 15 games.

Grading Pirates Trade With Yankees

The Pirates come across as winners in this trade, or at least, not as losers as they have in some other deals general manager Ben Cherington has made over his tenure.

Doval addressed a need for the Pirates and if he performs well, they have a solid pitcher for the rest of this season and then the next, with him having one more year of arbitration before hitting free agency.

Mar 27, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Camilo Doval (75) throws a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates also will only have to pay $750,000 of the rest of Doval's remaining $1.8 million salary in 2026, per Jason Mackey , making him a cheap addition to their payroll,

Doval will get a chance to figure out his stuff in a new location and the Pirates believe that they can help him do that and make him a big part of the bullpen.

The Pirates also didn't give up much for Doval, with Alfonzo a solid prospect, but not great, and Cruz an unproven teenager.

Pittsburgh has a number of top catching prospects they can fall back on as well, including Axiel Plaz, Easton Carmichael and Edgleen Perez, making Alfonzo expendable.

I'll give this trade a "B" grade for now, which could rise or fall, depending on how Doval peforms and the future of Alfonzo and Cruz.

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