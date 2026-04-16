Jared Jones Shares Next Step Toward Return to Pirates

PITTSBURGH — Jared Jones is one player that Pittsburgh Pirates fan can't wait to come back, but he also shares their desire.

Jones hasn't pitched for the Pirates since his rookie season in 2024, after he underwent season-ending surgery in May 2025 on his elbow, which has led to a lengthy return for the young starting pitcher.

He came back to Pittsburgh for the Pirates' series with the Washington Nationals and threw a bullpen at PNC Park, an important step in his comeback.

"Yeah, it's starting to kind of feel more real," Jones said on coming back to PNC Park. "Getting out of Florida out at the complex, been there for a little bit too long. But being around the guys, being around a winning team, seeing all the vibes we got going on here, it's fun to be around."

What Bullpen Meant for Jared Jones

Jones coming back to the PNC Park meant that he got to actually be with the team past Spring Training, as he's been spending his time rehabbing down in Bradenton, Fla., where the Pirates Spring Training facility/stadium is.

He got a great chance to show Pirates pitching coach Bill Murphy how he's improved over the past couple of weeks, but also just how different the personalities of the two are, in the emotional Jones and the more stoic Murphy.

Sep 15, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jared Jones (37) delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"Yeah, I think me and Bill are still figuring each other out. I had a few choice words for a couple pitches I threw yesterday and it kind of looked like he saw a ghost. But yeah, still figuring each other out but once I'm back here and pitching in a game, it's full-go."

Jones is on the 60-day injured list, which officially started on Opening Day on March 26, still hasn't started any rehab assignments and will do so throughout the minor leagues before making his official return to the Pirates.

He has been throwing his entire pitch mix and after a good bullpen session, he'll should start his first rehab assignment with Single-A Bradenton in the near future.

"Yeah, I feel good," Jones said. "I had a pretty good bullpen yesterday. Happy with how it went. It sucks to say but I'm excited to get back down to Florida. Feel like getting going again. It's getting closer."

Looking At Jones' Injury and Recovery

Jones had pain in his elbow during Spring Training last year and tried to work his way back to full fitness, before further pain showed that he suffered an ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) sprain.

He then decided he would undergo internal brace surgery, which Dr. Keith Meister performed back on May 21, 2025 in Dallas, Texas, a successful procedure, which put his timeline for a 10-12 month return.

Sep 2, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jared Jones (37) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Jones spent a great deal of time not throwing, before eventually throwing off a flat mound back on Dec. 9, commonly known as a "flat," then threw his first bullpen back on Jan. 11.

Him undergoing the internal brace surgery meant that he had a shot this year, as it is less invasive than Tommy John surgery, but is still a lengthy return process, as it repairing the ligaments back to the bone, allowing it to heal, then augmenting it, making it stronger.

Jones won't be able to make his official return until May 25 at the earliest, 60 days after going on the 60-day injured list, but he feels ready to go right now if needed.

"Absolutely, I feel we're on track," Jones said. "I feel like I can pitch today if they needed me, but you know, the six-day thing doesn't allow that."

The Pirates already have a strong starting rotation, which includes Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes, veteran Mitch Keller, rookies in Braxton Ashcraft and Bubba Chandler, plus reliever-turned-starter Carmen Mlodzinski.

Jones will join that starting rotation once he fully heals and is ready for the workload and also, a Pirates team that is trying to make the postseason for the first time since 2015.

"Yeah, absolutely. How can it not be? We're a winning baseball team," Jones said. "Guys are hitting balls all over the yard and we're throwing the ball well. It's fun to be here. It's fun to watch. I'm sure the guys that have been here the entire year feel the same way."

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