Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Cody Bellinger, Jordan Walker)

Wednesday’s Major League Baseball action kicks off with three afternoon games, before a loaded evening slate that features matchups like:

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres

New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Every day during the MLB season, the SI Betting team shares our favorite home run prop picks – one of the most exciting ways to bet on baseball. It can be hard to predict a home run prop, but the payout for hitting a home run prop is usually pretty solid.

On Wednesday, I’m targeting New York Yankees star Cody Bellinger as one of three players to consider to leave the yard.

Plus, I love fading struggling pitchers when it comes to home run props, and there are a few to bet against on April 15.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Wednesday, April 15

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jordan Walker to Hit a Home Run (+301)

St. Louis Cardinals youngster Jordan Walker is off to an insane start this season, hitting .328 with eight home runs, including five homers against right-handed pitching.

Walker has homered four times in his last six games, posting a 375 batting average and a 1.298 OPS during that stretch. So, I think he’s worth a bet to stay hot on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland has righty Slade Cecconi on the mound, and he’s off to a slow start in 2026. Cecconi has a 5.74 ERA and has given up three homers in three starts. In his career, Cecconi has struggled to limit the long ball, giving up 47 homers in 53 games (43 starts), including 24 homers in 23 appearances in 2025.

Walker has simply been too hot to pass up at this number on Wednesday.

Brandon Lowe to Hit a Home Run (+401)

One of my favorite pitchers to fade when it comes to home run props is Washington Nationals righty Jake Irvin, who takes on the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.

Irvin allowed an MLB-high 38 home runs in 33 starts last season, and he’s off to a slow start in 2026, giving up three homers in three games while posting a 7.07 ERA.

The Nationals righty has allowed nearly one homer per game in his career, giving up 90 homers in 93 appearances. So, I’m targeting one of the Pirates’ best power hitters on Wednesday.

Brandon Lowe enters this game with seven homers in the 2026 season, and he’s 2-for-5 with a homer against Irvin in his career. Lowe crushes right-handed pitching, hitting six homers against righties this season while posting a .371 batting average and a 1.475 OPS.

To top it off, Washington’s bullpen has the worst ERA in MLB (6.39) and has given up 20 homers so far in the 2026 campaign.

Cody Bellinger to Hit a Home Run (+415)

New York Yankees star Cody Bellinger got the night off on Tuesday, but he has a great matchup on Wednesday against Los Angeles Angels righty Jack Kochanowicz.

Last season, Kochanowicz posted a 6.81 ERA, allowing 21 home runs in 23 starts. He’s been much better in 2026 (3.24 ERA), but Yankee Stadium is a hitter-friendly ballpark, especially for a lefty like Bellinger.

Bellinger only has one homer this season, but he’s 2-for-4 with a home run and a 1.850 OPS against Kochanowicz in his career. The Yankees star is also hitting for a much better average (.267) against righties so far in the 2026 season.

He’s worth a look at this price, as Kochanowicz could be due for some regression after a strong first three starts in 2026.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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