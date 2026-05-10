Joey Bart Proving Pirates Right in May

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates needed more offensive production from their catcher group and Joey Bart is doing just that this month.

Bart has slashed .412/.412/.588 for an OPS of 1.000 in five games, with seven hits in 17 at-bats, a home run, three RBI and four runs scored for the Pirates in May, his best stretch of games so far.

His play has led the Pirates to a 3-2 record during that time, including two big wins on the road and he's started five of the last six games, with Henry Davis seeing less time.

Bart is also now slashing .259/.290/.379 for an OPS of .669 in 21 games and looks like he's on his way towards consistently better hitting in 2026.

“Just trying to grind it out," Bart said on his recent success at the plate. "Trying to win pitches. Really just sticking with it. Sticking with it, make something happened and it happened today."

Why Bart's Hitting is Crucial for the Pirates

Bart has mostly had a rough year from the plate, spending most of the season below a .200 batting average.

He hit poorly in April, slashing .194/.231/.306 for an OPS of .537, with seven hits in 36 at-bats and one walk to 15 strikeouts.

Mar 31, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Joey Bart (14) bats against the Cincinnati Reds in the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Bart's batting average was as poor as .105 in the middle of the month, but now has seemingly found his form offensively.

Former Pirates catcher and SportsNet Pittsburgh broadcaster Michael McKenry noticed changes that Bart has made with his swing, which is generating better at-bats and more power too.

Joey Bart starting to heat up. Creating a better rhythm into the load. Which is creating better spacing and better direction. pic.twitter.com/uBRfrpVTpA — Michael McKenry (@theFortMcKenry) May 8, 2026

The Pirates need better offensive production from their catchers, as Davis has also had his struggles, who is slashing .156/.253/.273 for an OPS of .526 in 29 games.

Bart isn't the defensive catcher Davis is, but if he can keep up this kind of play, then it's a big step for him moving forward and can also earn him more playing time, particularly if Davis continues his poor hitting.

Bart's Great Hitting in May

Most of Bart's production this month comes from two games they've won on this road trip that he's started, which includes the 4-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the series finale at Chase Field on May 7 and then in the 13-3 victory against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on May 9.

He had two hits vs. the Diamondbacks and also a solo home run, his second of the season, to make it 4-2 and get the win for the Pirates.

May 7, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Joey Bart (14) and pitcher Gregory Soto (31) celebrate after defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Bart then had the best game of his season so far, with four hits in five at-bats vs. the Giants, scoring two runs and driving in two runs too.

He beat out a throw at first base for an infield single in the top of the fifth inning, changed after a Pirates challenge, and then later scored on a sacrifice fly from Brandon Lowe to make it 1-0.

Bart then hit another single in the top of the sixth inning, this time scoring shortstop Konnor Griffin to extend the Pirates' lead to 4-1.

He would hit another RBI-single in the top of the seventh inning, scoring first baseman Spencer Horwitz to make it 7-1 and later scored off an RBI-triple from Lowe to increase the Pirates' advantage to 9-1.

Bart got his fourth and final hit off of Giants position player Christian Koss, which he later scored on a double from Lowe.

It marked just his third-career four-hit game, both coming at PNC Park in 2025, against the Atlanta Braves on May 10 and vs. the Athletics on Sept. 21.

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