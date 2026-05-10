Pirates Make Bryan Reynolds Decision Before Giants Game

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates head into a crucial game with the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park and have one big lineup change.

Bryan Reynolds is not in the lineup against the Giants in the series finale, as Nick Yorke will take his place in left field and hit eighth in the batting order.

This is the first time that Reynolds isn't in the Pirates lineup since an 11-7 defeat to the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on April 28 and his first time not starting in left field since a 10-5 defeat to the Cardinals at home on April 30, when he was designated hitter.

Pittsburgh is taking a big risk with Reynolds not in the lineup for just the second time this campaign, especially, with a chance to win the series against San Francisco.

Why the Pirates Don't Have Reynolds in Lineup

Reynolds has played in every game this season and will likely get a chance to pinch-hit later on in this game.

Pirates manager Don Kelly likely wants to give Reynolds a break from the field and have him ready for the upcoming homestand vs. the Colorado Rockies and Philadelphia Phillies, May 12-17, even with a day off tomorrow.

May 6, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Reynolds has had a strong season so far, slashing .248/.395/.397 for an OPS of .792, with 35 hits in 140 at-bats, five doubles, two triples, four home runs, 23 RBI and 33 walks to 45 strikeouts.

His 33 walks are fifth-most in MLB and second-most in the National League, just behind Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood at 35 in 2026.

Reynolds would love to have shown more power this season, but having the fourth-best on-base percentage in the NL is still an impressive feat.

Yorke also gets a chance to find some consistency at the plate, as he's struggled in 2026, slashing .214/.300/.300 for an OPS of .600 in 25 games.

Overlook at the Pirates Lineup vs. the Giants

Player Position Batting Side Oneil Cruz Center Field Left Brandon Lowe Second Base Left Nick Gonzales Third Base Right Ryan O'Hearn Right Field Left Marcell Ozuna Designated Hitter Right Spencer Horwitz First Base Left Konnor Griffin Shortstop Right Nick Yorke Left Field Right Henry Davis Catcher Right

The Pirates have made just one other change in the lineup, with Henry Davis coming in at catcher for Joey Bart and hitting ninth in the batting order.

Bart has had a great month of May and tied his career-high of four hits in the 13-3 win over the Giants on May 9.

Apr 14, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Joey Bart (14) circles the bases on a solo home run against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Nick Gonzales moves up to third in the lineup, his first time hitting in that spot this season for the Pirates. He has hit as high as second in the batting order, six times in 2026.

The Pirates will still have center fielder Oneil Cruz leading off, second baseman Brandon Lowe batting second and right fielder Ryan O'Hearn batting fourth.

Designated hitter Marcell Ozuna , first baseman Spencer Horwitz and shortstop Konnor Griffin each move up one spot to fifth-through-seventh in the lineup, respectively.

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