Mitch Keller Gives Pirates Exactly What They Needed

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates came into their series opener vs. the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on May 1 with a season-long five game losing streak, but right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller made sure that didn't go on any longer.

Keller threw seven innings for the Pirates, allowing just three hits, an earned run and a walk, while posting six strikeouts, as they took down their divisional foe 9-1 to get back to winning ways.

It was another start for Keller where he took control of the game early on and didn't give the Reds much of anything at the plate, getting ground balls and fly outs, while also tying his season-high in strikeouts.

The Pirates needed someone to step up and deliver for them and their veteran starter was the one person they relied on to do just that.

Why the Pirates Needed This Start from Keller

Keller was the last Pirates starter that pitched in a game the team won, a 6-3 win in extra innings over the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on April 25, where he threw 5.2 innings and allowed three earned runs in a no-decision.

The Pirates' starting pitching in four of the next five games struggled massively, not pitching how they've done so early in the season and letting the opposing team get to them early and often.

Pittsburgh's starters allowed a combined 17 earned runs allowed over 18 innings pitched in four games for an 8.50 ERA, with the likes of Carmen Mlodzinski , Braxton Ashcraft, Bubba Chandler and Paul Skenes each pitching below their standards.

Apr 30, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Pirates also used their bullpen heavily during this time, which included a few roster moves to help them out, as they threw 17 combined innings during those starts and 26 innings total, with the bullpen game vs. the St. Louis Cardinals on April 27.

Keller was happy to finally end the streak, but praised his offense for taking out Reds starting pitcher Bryan Singer and for providing the defense necessary to help him have a great outing.

"I try not to hype it up too much thinking about it. But yeah, obviously, we lost five in a row, so just trying to give a good start," Keller said. "Like I said, the hitters jumped off to an unbelievable start there and got Singer out of the game early.

"Like I said, it just makes it a lot easier to pitch your game, attack, fill it up, kind of let the defense work for you. B-Lowe made some great plays, O'Hearn made some great plays. It was just a fun game all around."

Keller Helping Starting Rotation Out in 2026

Trade rumors around Keller have been a constant, especially after signing his five-year, $77.5 million extension back on Feb. 22, 2024.

Keller hasn't let that phase him and has shown the Pirates that they need him right now, as someone they can count on to take on a big workload and stifle opposing hitters throughout a season, something Pirates manager Don Kelly knows all too well."

May 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller (23) delivers a pitch against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Justin Berl-Imagn Images | Justin Berl-Imagn Images

“We needed that from Mitch and he definitely exceeded expectations," Kelly said on Keller's start.. "To go seven innings, one run, he was phenomenal.”

He has pitched execeptionally well to start 2026, with a 3-1 record in seven starts, a 2.85 ERA over 41.0 innings, 31 strikeouts to 12 walks, a .208 batting average allowed (BAA) and a 1.05 WHIP.

If Keller can maintain this performance throughout 2026, he can go on and play a big role in making the Pirates a winning organization once again.

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