Pirates Starting Pitchers Need Bounceback vs. Reds

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are in the midst of their worst run of the season, but could turn things around with some strong showings from their starting pitching in the next series.

The Pirates host the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park, May 1-3, their second series against their National League Central Division rival and will have their No. 2-4 starting pitchers take the mound.

Mitch Keller starts in the series opener on May 1, Carmen Mlodzinski throws in the second game on May 2 and then Braxton Aschraft closes the series out on May 3.

It's a massive series for the Pirates at an early part of the season, as they and the starting pitching must show up ready to compete and then dominate

Why Series is So Imperative for Pirates

Cincinnati comes into this series 20-11 and on top of the division, while the Pirates are on a five-game losing streak and just suffered a four-game sweep to the St. Louis Cardinals at home, falling to 16-16 and bottom of the division.

The Pirates starting pitching has been poor during that stretch, outside of their bullpen game on April 27, with a combined 17 earned runs allowed over 18 innings pitched in four games for an 8.50 ERA.

Apr 26, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski (50) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh's biggest strength coming into this season was their starting pitching and they were one of the better units in baseball up until their recent road trip and now with their long-losing streak.

The Pirates heavily used their bullpen vs. the Cardinals and made a few moves regarding it and now it's time for the starting rotation to start pitching deeper into games and giving the offense a chance to not have to come from behind each game.

Looking at the Pirates' Starters vs. the Reds

Keller pitched in the last win for the Pirates, a 6-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on April 25.

He gave up three earned runs over five innings, which mostly came off of weak contact, and also posted a season-high six strikeouts in the no-decision.

Keller has had a solid season overall, a 2-1 record in six starts, four quality starts, a 3.18 ERA over 34.0. innings pitched, 25 strikeouts to 11 walks, a .226 batting average allowed (BAA) and a 1.15 WHIP.

Mar 28, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Mitch Keller (23) delivers a pitch against the New York Mets during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

A good start from Keller would give the Pirates a great chance to end their losing streak and then to take the series from their biggest rival.

Mlodzinski had a terrible road trip for the Pirates, one that has caused questions into whether he can be an effective starting pitcher or if he should just go back to the bullpen.

He allowed five earned runs over 4.1 innings in the 5-1 loss to the Texas Rangers in the series opener at Globe Life Field on April 21 and then allowed four earned runs over 3.2 innings in the 5-0 defeat to the Milwaukee Brewers in the series finale at American Family Field on April 26.

Mlodzinski had a 10.13 ERA over those two starts, but his first four outings were solid, with a 1.77 ERA over 20.1 innings and 20 strikeouts.

What is hurting Mlodzinski more recently is him struggling through both the second and third times through the lineup, which was a problem when he was in the rotation last season before the Pirates sent him down and brought him back in their bullpen.

Mlodzinski needs to attack hitters early and often and keep them guessing at the plate, using his curveball, fastball, splitter and sinker, plus try and induce weaker contact for a longer outing.

Ashcraft had his worst start of the season vs. the Cardinals at PNC Park on April 28, giving up six earned runs over 4.1 innings in the eventual 11-7 defeat.

He hadn't allowed more than two earned runs in his previous five starts and just eight combined earned runs, which gave him a 2.43 ERA coming into that start.

Apr 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Braxton Ashcraft (35) delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Ashcraft gets some benefit of the doubt, as he came off the Major League Bereavement/Family Medical Emergency List that day, but there's always concern to avoid things getting worse after a start like that.

He's been dominant for Pittsburgh this season and his offspeed pitches in his curveball and slider have helped him utilize his four-seam fastball and sinker to great success.

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