Bullpen Starting to Present Problem for Pirates

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates came into 2026 with high expectations on their pitching staff and while their starting rotation has lived up to them, the bullpen hasn't done so at all.

The Pirates bullpen has posted a 4.43 ERA, fifth worst in the National League, and with a 5.75 BB/9 with 39 walks over 61 innings pitched, as they've had issues staying consistent.

Pittsburgh's bullpen problems became paramount in their most recent series vs. the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, April 10-12, where the starting pitching was strong, but the bullpen issued too many walks and blew two leads in the final two games.

There has been some solid showings from the bullpen in 2026, but far too often, they've had issues that the Pirates can't have if they want to make the postseason.

What Went Wrong vs. the Cubs

Pittsburgh had their bullpen pitch 12.2 innings over the three games vs. Chicago, needing them for big moments against a tough lineup from their National League Central Divisional rival.

Pirates Bullpen vs. Cubs

Game Innings Pitched Walks Earned Runs April 10 (2-0 W) 3.2 4 0 April 11 (4-3 W) 6.0 6 2 April 12 (7-6 L) 3.0 5 3

The Pirates bullpen walked 15 batters over their 12.2 innings for a 10.66 BB/9 with five earned runs.

Those walks gave the Cubs easy chances to convert, which they took in the last two games, overcoming deficits of 3-1 and 6-3 in both games, respectively.

The Pirates bullpen didn't give up a hit or a run in their shutout win in the series opener, but still gave up four walks, which made for difficult moments later on in the game.

Apr 12, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher José Urquidy (65) delivers against the Chicago Cubs during the ninth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

One pitcher that struggled greatly was right-handed pitcher Justin Lawrence, who gave up an earned run in the second game and then allowed two runs to score to tie the game in the series finale.

Lawrence committed three walks over both appearances and it was a tough past two series, as he's given up six earned runs in his four outings, including four vs. the San Diego Padres at PNC Park on April 6 and April 8.

His 9.82 ERA is something that is incredibly disappointing for a pitcher that excelled in 2025 and also something that Lawrence feels guilty about, particularly with team around and with the support from everyone, including pitching coach Bill Murphy and manager Don Kelly.

"At the end, just frustrated I couldn't get the job done for the team, simple as that," Lawrence said postgame. "We’re playing really good baseball right now and now feels like not the first time that I’ve kind of messed up our momentum. I’ve never played on a team of this caliber before. I’ve never had a coach like Bill [Murphy] believe in me the way he does, DK, everybody.

"You talk about all the additions and stuff that we made for this team, and how I was supposed to be a big part of that. I get it, it’s early but if I do what I’m supposed to be doing, I think our record’s even better. Just letting guys down right now."

Lawrence wasn't the only Pirates bullpen pitcher that struggled, as right-hander Dennis Santana blew a save in the second game, and both left-hander Hunter Barco and right-hander José Urquidy gave up an earned run each in the series finale.

Why The Pirates Bullpen Could Turn it Around

While the Pirates have had issues with their bullpen, it isn't all bad when it comes to their relievers.

Lawrence had a 0.51 ERA over 17 outings in 2025 and he has the stuff to get back to a much better form, with Kelly seeing him "pressing", instead of what he does when he's at his best.

The Pirates have a great 1-2 punch with left-hander Gregory Soto and Santana, who can come in either the eighth or ninth innings and shut the game down, as they've posted a 1.04 and a 1.13 ERA, respectively.

Mar 31, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Gregory Soto (31) reacts after the victory over the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Right-hander Yohan Ramírez has been sensational and taken on difficult opportunities, including throwing two scoreless frames in extra innings in the 4-3 win on April 11. He has a 1.86 ERA over seven outings so far in 2026.

Fellow right-hander Isaac Mattson has also pitched well, with a 2.08 ERA, following up his breakout 2025 season with another strong showing so far this year.

Left-hander Mason Montgomery had a strong showing vs. the Cubs, with two scoreless outings, and his 100 mph+ four-seam fastball is one most hitters struggle with.

The Pirates will want better showings from Barco and Urquidy as well, as they can both take on a great deal of innings, as they've spent most of their professional careers as starters.

Pittsburgh still needs the bullpen to come through and greatly reduce their walk rate, but they clearly have the potential to pitch much better than they have.

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