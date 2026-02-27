Five Reasons Pirates Fans Should Get Excited For 2026

For the first time in over a decade, the buzz around the Pittsburgh Pirates isn't about who they might trade away, but about a wave of young talent and a renewed commitment to winning that has finally given a long-suffering fanbase a legitimate reason to believe the future is now.

The Pirates front office entered this off-season with expectations to make some moves. As the calendar moves to March, we now have the full scope of the team's winter mission. It has become glaringly obvious that they heeded the messages from players, fans and media alike to improve an offense that finished last in Major League Baseball in almost every major category.

The rollercoaster ride that fans experienced last season still looms large. You can't undo some of the poor decisions that the front office made. The Bucco Bricks , the Roberto Clemente sign and the other snafus that occurred won't be forgotten. That is, at least until the team starts winning again. Winning is the cure for everything in sports.

The result of Pittsburgh's most active off-season? To be determined. But combined with a starting pitching staff that was one of the best in MLB last season, the Pirates all the sudden look like a team that could contend for the playoffs. It feels like a fundamentally different squad from the one that took the field on Opening Day in 2025.

So, if you're feeling skeptical about all the pre-season hype in March, I get it. Considering the team hasn't made the playoffs since 2015, the idea of October baseball in Pittsburgh can feel foreign. But coming from an unbiased observer who did not grow up in Western Pennsylvania — there are legitimate reasons to be excited about this Pirates team. Here are five reasons why the Pittsburgh Pirates are worth your attention this season.

1. Konnor Griffin

The future got a little clearer and a lot more exciting with the arrival of MLB's top prospect in Bradenton. Rumors had swirled all last season that the Pirates would give their 19-year-old wunderkind a chance to make the Opening Day roster.

Well, here we are, a month removed from Opening Day, and the calls for Griffin to make the team have only grown louder. It doesn't hurt that Griffin launched two mammoth home runs in consecutive at-bats earlier this week. The Mississippian has not played an inning of Major League Baseball and is already breaking the internet.

"We're looking at a generational player. I've been around long enough to know what I see."



- Harold Reynolds on Konnor Griffin pic.twitter.com/RIi6cdEVn4 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 25, 2026

Griffin represents the next wave of talent in the league, a dynamic player whose tools have scouts and fans dreaming of a true five-tool star in the making. When scouts are assessing Griffin, names like Ken Griffey Jr, Mike Trout, Bobby Witt Jr and others come up. The hype will only grow once Griffin is actually on the Pirates roster, but nothing seems hyperbolic when it comes to this kid.

While his path to the majors is just beginning, his presence in the system changes the outlook of the entire franchise. Even if Griffin doesn't set the league on fire this season, it's clear that he is on a fast track to superstardom. And if Griffin does continue his assault on professional pitchers? The Pirates all the sudden have the answer to their need at shortstop, and will have a Rookie of the Year candidate.

He is the kind of high-ceiling prospect whose play could sustain contention, not just a fleeting moment of relevance. Watching his development this season will be a storyline that runs parallel to the major league club.

2. The Paul Skenes Factor: Back-to-Back Cy Young Potential

Feb 25, 2026; North Port, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) throws a pitch in the second inning against the Atlanta Braves during spring training at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

The key to Pittsburgh's success still starts on the mound. The Pirates possess the most must-see arm in the sport. After a sophomore campaign that shattered records and redefined expectations, Paul Skenes enters his first full season looking not just to repeat his success, but to build on it.

The pure stuff—the triple-digit fastball, the disappearing "splinker"—is undeniable, but it’s his poise and rapid adaptability that suggest he is just scratching the surface. The conversation around Skenes this spring isn't about whether he can be an ace; it's about whether he can immediately enter the pantheon of all-time greats and capture Cy Young awards in consecutive years. Every fifth day becomes an event, a reminder that generational talent is pitching in Pittsburgh.

The staff behind Skenes is solid as well. Mitch Keller is becoming the definition of a workhorse starter. Bubba Chandler is often regarded as the best pitching prospect in baseball. Braxton Ashcraft had a brilliant rookie season. The fifth spot in the rotation is the biggest question mark, but that's the case for most teams. The Pirates are one the most "pitching rich" organizations in MLB, and the team will likely again need a top ten rotation in order to be in playoff position.

3. Reinforcements for a Punchless Lineup

That pitching development gave fans hope last season, while the offense provided only frustration. This winter, the front office finally moved to address the imbalance. A concerted effort was made to add professional, reliable bats to a lineup that desperately needed them.

It started with trading for Jhostynxon Garcia, a power hitting prospect that was blocked for playing time in Boston. He may not make the big league roster out of camp, but the 23-year-old has the potential to be a masher in the middle of the lineup.

Moves made in December brought in players that were Major League ready -- and two All-Stars in 2025. First, the team traded for Brandon Lowe, Jake Mangum and Mason Montgomery. All three are slotted to contribute to the team this season. Lowe was the biggest name of the bunch, and immdiately adds punch to the lineup. He had 31 home runs last season, which would have led all Pirates players by 11.

Mangum is your ideal fourth outfielder, and should be a fan favorite in Pittsburgh. He hits for average, steals bases, and plays great defense. That's the type of player that any playoff team needs.

Feb 18, 2026; Bradenton, FL, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Jake Mangum (28) poses for a photo during media day at Pirate City. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

In late December, the Pirates made their largest position player free agent signing in franchise history. Ryan O'Hearn was signed to a two-year, $29 million pact. O'Hearn was also an All-Star in 2025, and has emerged in the last few season as one of the most consistent left-handed bats in the game.

Marcell Ozuna's signing in February was a bit more of risk than the previous additions. But if he can return even close to his 2024 form, then the Pirates got a steal.

The additions aren't just placeholders; they are players brought in to lengthen the order, make pitchers work, and take the pressure off the young core. The goal was clear: ensure that opposing teams can no longer pitch around the few threats in the lineup, and the assembled group this spring suggests that offensive futility might finally be a thing of the past.

4. A Full Season of Don Kelly

Don Kelly, a Butler, Pennsylvania native, enters his first full season as manager. It was clear last season that the players had a rejuvenation of sorts when he took the helm over for Derek Shelton. His speech at the beginning of Spring Training had everyone's attention, and for good reason.

Kelly brings a fresh perspective and a deep understanding of the modern game. His connection to the city is immediate and genuine, but it’s his potential as a team-builder that has the organization buzzing.

Known for his intelligence, communication skills, and baseball pedigree, Kelly has the opportunity to forge a tight-knit clubhouse culture that can weather the long season. For a young team with high aspirations, having a steady, respected hand guiding the ship could be the intangible element that turns potential into performance.

5. Winning Vibes in Bradenton — And Beyond?

Perhaps the most noticeable shift this spring has been the atmosphere surrounding the team. From the back fields in Bradenton to the main diamond, there seems to be a palpable sense of belief. And not just from the Pirates social media team. It also seems like national media has spent more time talking about the Pirates this spring than they have in the previous ten springs.

The arrival of an important figure to their recent history history, AJ Burnett, injected a dose of swagger and experience into camp. Back as an instructor, Burnett's presence, combined with the genuine optimism from fans who see a team on the rise, has created a feedback loop of positivity.

The losing culture that lingered for years feels like it’s being actively exorcised, replaced by a confident, winning vibe that suggests these Pirates are ready to surprise people. The pieces are in place; now it’s time to see them play.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!