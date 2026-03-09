Pirates' Paul Skenes Plays Birthday Prank on Teammate

PITTSBURGH — Paul Skenes is normally focused entirely on pitching and improvements on his game, but that doesn't mean the Pittsburgh Pirates star doesn't have a sense of humor.

Skenes, currently with Team USA at the World Baseball Classic, ordered a cake for outfielder Jake Mangum for his 30th birthday on March 8, which ended up in the Pirates clubhouse,.

The cake was a Pirates treasure chest, with the Pirates "P" on the top, gold coins and a baseball inside, with three picture of Mangum in a Pirates uniform, a sword, Mississippi State bulldogs and sand at the bottom of it.

A "Happy Birthday to Me" sign on a mini treasure map was also on the cake, making it look like Mangum ordered it for himself.

Jason Mackey of MLB.com confirmed that Skenes was the one who ordered the cake and got it from Sarasota Cakes near where the Pirates train and play in Bradenton, Fla.

Jake Mangum confirmed to me that it was indeed Paul Skenes who pranked him this morning with a 30th birthday ... I don't know what you'd call this.



I asked Mangum about retribution: "I’ll try to get a good laugh out of him at some point this season. We’ll figure it out." pic.twitter.com/vry6eD8b5J — Jason Mackey (@JMackey_PGH) March 8, 2026

How Jake Mangum Has Done With the Pirates

The Pirates added outfielder Mangum from the Tampa Bay Rays in a three-team trade back on Dec, 19. They also landed power-hitting second baseman Brandon Lowe and left-handed relief pitcher Mason Montgomery, while sending right-handed starting pitcher Mike Burrows to the Houston Astros.

Mangum has filled his role as a versatile outfielder so far for the Pirates in Spring Training, with nine starts, including three times in left field, four times in center field and twice in right field.

Sep 10, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Jake Mangum (28) yells after catching a fly ball hit by Chicago White Sox second baseman Chase Meidroth (10) during the eighth inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

He works well in the outfield with his quickness and solid glove, even throwing out a runner against the Minnesota Twins in a 6-4 win at LECOM Park in Bradenton on Feb. 26

Mangum has also hit impressively so far for Pittsburgh, slashing .348/.375/.478 for an OPS of .853 in eight Grapefruit League games, with eight hits in 23 at-bats, a double and a triple, two RBI, one walk to six strikeouts and one stolen base.

He is someone that hates striking out and will always do whatever he can to get on base, even stealing a base before the pitch against the Rays at home in a 4-1 win on March 2.

Mangum's style of play will endear him to Pirates fans, who love undervalued players that provide depth and are willing to put in hard work in each and everything they do, even if it doesn't always work out.

He also has a prior relationship with top prospect Konnor Griffin , as they both went to the same high school in Jackson Prepartory School in Jackson, Miss.

Paul Skenes Readies for Big Team USA Test

Skenes will make his first start for Team USA, as they face off againt rival Team Mexico in Pool Play at Daikin Park, home of the Houston Astros on March 9.

First pitch is set for 8:00 p.m. (EST) and will have a national broadcast on FOX, giving Pirates and baseball fans a chance to see one of the best pitchers in baseball early on in 2026.

Skenes made a start in an exhibition game against the San Francisco Giants at Scottsdale Stadium in Scottsdale, Ariz. on March 3, where he gave up a double and a run, but then retired nine consecutive batters with four strikeouts in the 15-1 victory.

Mar 3, 2026; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Team USA pitcher Paul Skenes reacts against the San Francisco Giants during a spring training game at Scottsdale Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This matchup against Mexico is a big deal, as if Skenes pitches well, he could ensure a spot in the knockout stages for the United States and another start for himself too, most likely in the semifinals.

Skenes is coming off a Cy Young campaign and the Pirates will need him to have that again in 2026, as they try and earn a spot in the postseason.

