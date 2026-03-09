Pirates Must Make Right Decision on Konnor Griffin

PITTSBURGH — Konnor Griffin is the main focus for Pittsburgh Pirates fans for Spring Training and the team is aware of this too.

Griffin is the consensus top prospect in baseball and at just 19 years old, he's pushing for a spot on the Opening Day roster as the Pirates starting shortstop.

He has also had some great flashes so far on the field, with three impressive home runs and some strong defensive work as well.

The Pirates have a difficult decision to make with their young star and general manager Ben Cherington said they hadn't made a decision yet on what they'll do with him.

Griffin is headed for stardom, even receiving Hall of Fame comparisons, but how the Pirates move forward in deciding where he starts this season is crucial.

There's no doubt Griffin will make the Pirates roster at some point in 2026, barring a serious setback, but doing so for Opening Day is where the debate internally and externally comes from.

Outlook on Konnor Griffin for Opening Day Roster Spot

Griffin will serve as the Pirates shortstop for the future and has everything they want from him in terms of his game, with the bat , glove and speed.

He is also incredibly mature for his age, with a great family of athletes around him and got married to his high school sweetheart this offseason.

Mar 1, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (75) turns a double play against the St. Louis Cardinals during the second inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Griffin is aiming for one of the better careers, but at just 19 years old, the Pirates have to think about what is best for his future.

They've moved him along consistently in his career, starting out at Single-A instead of Rookie Level ball and then ending up at Double-A, moving up two levels after two months.

Griffin hasn't even featured at Triple-A yet, but getting him major league experience early on could put him on track for the National League Rookie of the Year Award and a Prospect Promotion Incentive (PPI) for the Pirates, earning them a high draft pick in 2027.

How Pirates Can Make the Right Decision on Griffin

The Pirates will have trepidation towards putting Griffin on the Opening Day roster , but there should only two real reasons for this

Pittsburgh could they see Griffin better off developing in Triple-A Indianapolis for a month or two before eventually calling him up, as he has just more than 20 games played at Double-A

Griffin could still join the Pirates later on and improved from Spring Training, helping them achieve their goal of making the postseason.

The Pirates have also made a number of moves this offseason, signing free agents in Ryan O'Hearn and Marcell Ozuna , plus trading for Brandon Lowe and Jhostynxon Garcia , who will all provide better hitting and more power throughout 2026.

Feb 25, 2026; North Port, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (24) prepares to take batting practice before the start of the game against the Atlanta Braves during spring training at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Griffin now has less pressure on him to succeed in the lineup from the start and the Pirates don't have to call him up until they feel he is ready for the major leagues.

But these come as the only real reasons to keep Griffin in the minor leagues, as with an impending lockout that could shutter the 2027 season, time is ticking on when he makes his debut for Pittsburgh.

Putting Griffin down in the minor leagues to manipulate service time is a terrible idea and looking at Paul Skenes , who they didn't call up until mid-May in 2024, he still accrued a year as he won the NL Rookie of the Year Award.

It would also mean, with a lockout, that he would have his first two seasons of pre-arbitration gone if he makes his debut later and wins an award.

The Pirates have reportedly looked at an extension for Griffin, so them making this mistake is unlikely, but never completely improbable.

Griffin has hit three home runs in Spring Training, but just one other hit in 17 at-bats in the Grapefruit League.

Spring Training stats can be indicative of a few things, but as Cherington described it during his media appearance, they can also be "deceiving," and not the main reason for a decision on Griffin.

Whether he hits 30 home runs the rest of Spring Training or none, the Pirates have to take a look at the entire package when it comes to Griffin, what he does and if they think he is ready for the opportunity.

If they think he needs more time, then a start at Triple-A isn't the worst thing ever, but if they believe he is ready, then he should be in the lineup vs. the New York Mets at Citi Field on March 26.

