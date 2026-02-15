Paul Skenes Addresses Pirates Bringing Back A.J. Burnett

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes is one of the best pitchers in baseball and has gotten some help down in Spring Training.

Former Pirates pitcher A.J. Burnett is at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla. this week, by invitation of manager Don Kelly . Burnett will serve as a mentor for the Pirates' pitching staff and watch the team workout.

Skenes spoke with the media about Burnett and what it means to have a pitcher during the last successful Pirates teams on the staff right now.

The 2025 National League Cy Young Award winner recognizes the importance of having Burnett with the team this week and that he's excited he's with the Pirates right now.

“...Yeah I mean, if you want to win, you’ve got to surround yourself with winners," Skenes said in a video from Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette . I think it’s pretty simple with that, so he obviously won and has played for some really good times.

“I look at guys that have played on consistently good teams and I usually think that if they’ve played for really good teams throughout their career, there’s a reason why, at least partly.

“Everything I’ve heard and seen on him is that he’s a difference maker. Shapes the culture of a clubhouse and character of the team. It’s great to have him”

Looking at the Differences Between the Two Pitchers

Skenes is one of the more dominant pitchers in baseball at the early part of his career, with the Pirates drafting him first overall in 2023, whereas Burnett joined towards the end of his career in a trade.

The two players have had success with the Pirates, as Skenes just won the Cy Young and was the 2024 NL Rookie of the Year, while Burnett earned his first All-Star nod in his final season in 2015.

Both pitchers also have different styles of pitching that suit them, but show how pitchers can succeed with different personalities.

Sep 16, 2015; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher A.J. Burnett (34) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Skenes is much more calm, reserved, even stoic when on the mound after a strikeout or even departing following a great outing. A sly smile at times if it's a great ending, but mostly, you won't see too much emotion from the 23-year old.

Burnett wasn't necessarily the most boisterous pitcher, but wasn't afraid of showing how he felt, particularly towards opposing hitters.

His most famous incident was when he faced against Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Hanley Ramirez on Aug. 16, 2012. Ramirez hit a home run off him in the prior at-bat and then Burnett struck him out, telling Ramirez to "Sit the F--- Down", which eventually turned into a popular Pirates meme and t-shirt.

Skenes said that what works best for any pitcher is competing the way you really feel and sticking to that, as long as you still have the right game plan and intensity with your preparation.

“Yeah, I think we probably approach it pretty much the same way," Skenes said on Burnett. "I think it comes down to pitching to your personality. His personality is different than mine. Just the style, body language and that kind of thing is a little bit different, but I think we probably go about it pretty similar ways."

