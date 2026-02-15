One Pirates Player That Could Provide Third Base Depth

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates lack depth at the third base position heading into the upcoming season and one player could help them address that.

Jared Triolo is the likely starting third baseman for the Pirates on Opening Day and has done infield drills there, but so too has Enmanuel Valdez, who appears as the current backup third baseman, according to reports from Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The Pirates have gone after third basemen in free agency and on the trade market, but have no additions yet.

Valdez hasn't played much third base at all in the major league level, but with the minimal options the pIrates have at the position, he could have an important role on the Pirates roster.

Why Valdez is Playing Third Base for the Pirates

Third base is the position the Pirates have the least options at, with just Triolo having serious MLB experience at third base.

Jack Brannigan is the only other true third baseman on the 40-man roster, but he's never played at Triple-A and is coming off of a torn labrum that ended his 2025 season early.

Nick Gonzales and Nick Yorke have hardly played at third base as professionals, so that leaves Valdez as the other option.

Cincinnati Reds left fielder Miguel Andujar (38) grounds out to Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Nick Gonzales (39) in the eighth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025. The Reds won, 2-1. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Valdez has only started one game and played three contests at third base in the major leagues, but started 139 of 145 games at the position in the minor leagues.

He's played most of his time at second base in the major leagues, with 103 starts in 118 games, where he's been a below-average defender at minus-11 defensive runs saved (DRS) and minus-11 outs above average (OAA).

Valdez getting the work in now at third base is important, especially if Triolo suffers an injury or if the Pirates don't make an addition there ahead of Opening Day.

Valdez First Season with the Pirates and Long-Term Injury

Valdez joined the Pirates on Dec. 15, 2024 in a trade with the Boston Red Sox in exchange for right-handed pitcher Joe Vogatsky, who the Pirates took in the 19th round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of James Madison.

The Pirates recalled Valdez on March 28, 2025 from Triple-A Indianapolis, ahead of the second game of the season, taking the place of second baseman Nick Gonzales, who suffered a displaced left ankle fracture on Opening Day.

Valdez spent most of his time at first base for the Pirates, with both Endy Rodríguez and Spencer Horwitz dealing with injuries.

He started 22 games at first base, while starting just three times at second base, all coming during a road series vs. the Cincinnati Reds, April 11-13, at Great American Ball Park.

Apr 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Enmanuel Valdez (48) hits a home run during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Valdez slashed, .209/.294/.363 for an OPS of .657 in 31 games this season, with 19 hits in 91 at-bats, four doubles, two triples, two home runs, 12 RBI and 11 walks to 16 strikeouts.

The Pirates placed Valdez on the 10-day Injured List back on May 9 with left shoulder inflammation, and then transferred him to the 60-day Injured List on May 14.

Valdez eventually underwent surgery on his left shoulder ahead of May 21, which kept him out the following six months.

He eventually made his return with Estrellas Orientales in the Dominican Winter League for 10 games and then played two games with Criollos de Caguas in the Puerto Rican Winter League.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!