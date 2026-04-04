Paul Skenes Fired Up About What Pirates Just Added to Roster

The air at PNC Park had a different feel on Friday. For the first time in years, a sellout crowd roared with genuine belief, not just blind hope. The Pirates delivered a 5-4 victory in their home opener, but the story of the day extended far beyond the final box score.

Paul Skenes, last year’s National League Cy Young winner and the undisputed ace of the Pirates’ rotation, watched it all from the dugout. He didn’t throw a single pitch. But he saw something special unfold, both in the stands and on the infield dirt.

“Yeah, it was a great day,” Skenes said postgame, a slight grin on his face. “Glad we got a win.”

The Cone Craze

When pressed about the raucous atmosphere — a throwback to the early 2010s that featured a thunderous buzz that hasn’t been heard in Pittsburgh’s North Shore in years — Skenes offered a wry observation.

“I saw some traffic cones up there,” he said, referring to fans proudly hoisting cones in the crowd, a nod to an originally confusing meme that has taken the Pirates fanbase over by storm. “That’s probably what I was smiling at. But for real, the fan turnout was great. Home opener, we played well, obviously got the win. It was a great day. Can’t wait for tomorrow.”

The sellout crowd wasn’t just there for the annual pageantry. A busy offseason, highlighted by aggressive acquisitions and renewed faith in a young core, had injected genuine optimism. But the loudest cheers of the afternoon were reserved for a 19-year-old making his major league debut: shortstop Konnor Griffin , the organization’s top prospect and the future of the franchise.

Skenes on Griffin

Griffin didn’t look like a nervous rookie. In his first MLB at-bat , with a runner on second, he laced a double into the left-center field gap, driving in a run. Later in the same inning, he crossed home plate himself, sliding headfirst before heading to the dugout into a mob of celebrating teammates.

Konnor Griffin with an RBI-Double in his first MLB at-bat



Pirates take a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning pic.twitter.com/ZukaLqAMYT — Dominic Campbell (@DOMISMONEY) April 3, 2026

Skenes, who has seen his share of young phenoms, was measured but effusive.

“I’m not a scout, but I think he’s going to be pretty good,” Skenes said. “I’m glad we have him. He made some nice plays at shortstop. Super happy for him. Great atmosphere, probably in part because of him, and in part because it’s a home opener. He went out there and did what he does, didn’t try to do too much. He’s a difference maker. That was very apparent today.”

When asked if he offered any words of advice to the teenager before the game, Skenes was characteristically low-key.

“Not too much,” he admitted. “I remember when I showed up, there’s a lot coming at you. I didn’t want to be another thing coming at him. Basically, I said to be himself. Don’t forget that — you’re up here for a reason.”

Comparing Thursday’s opener to last year’s, Skenes flashed the dry humor that has endeared him to Pirates fans.

“It was warmer this year,” he said, grinning sarcastically. “And we won. Other than that, I don’t remember it too well. Last year, home opener was a good crowd, good atmosphere. This year was obviously the same. So we’ll see tomorrow.”

With Skenes scheduled to take the mound next on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, and a 19-year-old star already looking like a veteran, Pittsburgh’s baseball summer might just be starting earlier than anyone expected.

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