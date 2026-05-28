Pirates' Konnor Griffin Dealing With Minor Injury

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin is dealing with a minor injury as the team approaches June. According to a team source, Griffin is dealing with right forearm soreness. However, he remains available for the Pirates as they close out their series with the Chicago Cubs.

Rumors of Griffin's injury emerged on social media before the team's final game versus the Cubs. The team delayed the release of their lineup, which brought up plenty of concern from the fanbase, but Griffin is active and able to play.

Right now, it's unknown whether or not this will impact him moving forward and if further testing will need to be done as things progress.

The 20-year-old has taken the MLB by storm, becoming the new face of the Pirates - at least if you ask Paul Skenes - and giving Pittsburgh life as their young roster looks to carry them toward the playoffs.

So far this season, Griffin has slashed .261/.322/.394 for an OPS of .716 in 49 games, with 47 hits, eight doubles, two triples, four home runs, 21 RBI and 12 stolen bases in 13 attempts. This includes a home run in the team's last game.

May 26, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Pirates are 29-27 with the Minnesota Twins next on deck. After a hot streak near the time they called up Griffin, Pittsburgh has cooled off and remained a back-and-forth team nearing the summer. There's still plenty of optimism, though, as Griffin is one of several young players emerging this season - as well as the continued success of Skenes.

The team will also have Jared Jones back in the starting rotation after a lengthy injury recovery. He's set to make his first start against the Twins, giving the Pirates another reason to feel good about the second-half of their season.

Look for the Pirates to take Griffin's injury seriously no matter how minor it is. While they want to retain their winning ways, they also need to be thinking about the future. If, at any point, Griffin's situation worsens, don't be surprised if Pittsburgh shuts him down to avoid anything more serious.

For now, though, he remains in the lineup, and concerns about him heading to the Injured List to miss extended time can ease.

Dominic Campbell contributed to the reporting of this news.

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