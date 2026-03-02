Pirates Pitching Prospect Ready for World Baseball Classic

PITTSBURGH — Right-handed pitcher Antwone Kelly has been with the Pittsburgh Pirates during Spring Training, competing for a spot on the Opening Day roster, but also readying himself for a massive opportunity.

Kelly will represent Team Kingdom of the Netherlands at the upcoming World Baseball Classic, which takes place from March 5-17, where he'll hope to lead his team to international glory.

He isn't from the Netherlands, but hails from Aruba, which is an island country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands, which makes him eligible for the country.

The tournament will give the 22-year old a great chance to pitch in a big-time moment and bring that experience back with the Pirates.

“Like I said multiple times, it’s a dream come true," Kelly said in a video from DK Pittsburgh Sports . "You get to pitch at the highest level. It’s going to be fun.”

Antwone Kelly Excited to Pitch in WBC Again

Kelly pitched previously for Team Kingdom of the Netherlands back in the 2023 WBC at just 19 years old, throwing a scoreless eighth inning in a 9-5 loss to Team Chinese Taipei in Pool Play.

Team Netherlands is filled with players that aren't actually from the country, with a large portion of players coming from island countries in the Caribbean, including Curaçao and Saint Martin.

Kelly will have his brother and fellow right-handed pitcher Jaitoine Kelly on the team with him, who is in the Arizona Diamondbacks farm system and just 18 years old.

While Kelly had just one inning in the WBC, he knows how important of a moment it is for a young pitcher and that he hopes his brother cherishes it.

He also noted how big of a moment it will be, as you have to block out the noise, literally, of the sold out stadiums with hostile crowds wherever you play.

“I think first time I was very nervous," Kelly said. "First time I pitched in front of 40,000 people, so it was a new thing for me. So that’s what I told him, that’s going to be a lot of fans. That’s why I try to not get nervous now and do what I got to do.”

Kelly Aiming for Spot on MLB Roster

This Spring Training provides a great opportunity for Kelly, who is in the Pirates Major League Camp and working towards a spot on the 26-man roster.

Kelly had a strong showing in the minor leagues in 2025, which helped him earn a spot on the 40-man roster, as the Pirates protected him from the Rule 5 Draft .

He began 2025 with High-A Greensboro and posted a 1-1 record in 14 starts, a 3.03 ERA over 59.1 innings pitched, 70 strikeouts to 17 walks, a .192 BAA and a 0.90 WHIP.

Kelly earned promotion to Double-A Altoona and kept the solid performances going, with a 2-2 record over 11 starts, a 3.00 ERA over 48.0 innings pitched, 46 strikeouts to 16 walks, a .226 BAA and a 1.17 WHIP.

Antwone Kelly Pitching Stats in 2025

Stat Total Record (Starts) 3-3 (25) ERA (Innings Pitched) 3.02 (107.1) Strikeouts/Walks (K/BB) 116/33 (3.52) BAA .208 WHIP 1.06

Kelly struggled massively in his first Grapefruit League game, giving up four earned runs over 1.1 innings pitched in the 16-7 road win over the Boston Red Sox on Feb. 24.

He bounced back in his most recent appearance for the Pirates, throwing three scoreless innings in the 6-1 road win against the St. Louis Cardinals on March 1.

Kelly expects he'll pitch the first game for the Netherlands against Team Venezuela in their WBC opener at loanDepot Park in Miami, Fla. on March 6, which gives him inspiration for when he'll make his MLB debut.

“I mean, this will help me a lot because probably I’ll be pitching the first game probably vs. Venezuela," Kelly said. "So it’s going to be packed and hopefully my debut is gonna be packed too, so it’s gonna be good.”

