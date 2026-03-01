Prospects Lead Pirates to Victory Over Cardinals

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates had their best future players showout in their 6-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Fla.

The Pirates got home runs from shortstop Konnor Griffin and right fielder Jhostynxon Garcia , plus the pitching staff gave up just one hit and an unearned run in the victory over their divisional rival.

Pittsburgh has won four straight games and improves to 8-2 in the Grapefruit League. It is now tied with the New York Yankees for first in the standings.

The Pirates also completed their first east coast road trip in Spring Training since 2006 and their first overnight trip since 2000, as they defeated the Houston Astros , 6-1 at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, Fla. on Feb. 28.

How the Pirates Got the Win

Griffin got the Pirates going early with a two-run home run off of Cardinals right-handed pitcher Kyle Leahy, smashing a 84.1 mph sweeper 107.8 mph off the bat and 408 feet to center field.

This marked the third home run for the consensus top prospect in baseball, as he hit two home runs in the 16-7 win over the Boston Red Sox at JetBlue Park at Fenway South in Fort Myers, Fla. on Feb. 24.

Pirates third baseman Jared Triolo came through in the top of the second inning, hitting a two-out single that scored two runs and doubled their lead at 4-0.

Garcia also hit his first home run of Spring Training to lead off the top of the fourth inning. He took an slider inside and at the knees from Cardinals left-handed pitcher Jojo Romero and hit it 107.5 mph and sent it 376 feet for a solo home run, extending the Pirates lead to 5-0.

Jhostynxon Garcia bomb off JoJo Romero 💣 needs to break camp HR #LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/ypS0LRKWMY — Tim Kanak (@fantasyaceball) March 1, 2026

Pirates first baseman prospect Callan Moss provided the sixth run, with an RBI-double in the top of the seventh inning, scoring designated hitter Endy Rodríguez.

Pirates Young Pitching Dominates Cardinals

The Pirates pitching was excellent in this victory, and it started with left-handed pitcher Hunter Barco , who made his first Spring Training start.

Barco allowed just two walks and posted three strikeouts over three innings, as he makes a push for the starting rotation with the Pirates this year.

Mar 1, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Hunter Barco (45) warms up before the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

RIght-handed pitcher Antwone Kelly came in relief of Barco and gave up a run in the fifth inning, but it was unearned as Pirates third baseman Mike Jarvis committed a throwing error.

Kelly threw three innings himself, posting two strikeouts, in what should serve as his final outing before going to feature for Team Kingdom of the Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic.

Non-roster invitee in right-handed pitcher Khristian Curtis got five outs, 1.2 innings, with three strikeouts and then left-handed pitcher Brandon Neeck closed out the game with four strikeouts.

