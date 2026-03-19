Pirates Announce 2026 Opening Day Pitcher

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have just a week until Opening Day and have, unsurprisingly, picked the obvious choice for starting pitcher.

RIght-handed pitcher Paul Skenes will start for the Pirates on Opening Day, as they take on the New York Mets at Citi Field on March 26. This game has a national television broadcast on NBC and first pitch is set for 1:15 p.m.

This makes it back-to-back seasons for Skenes serving as the Pirates Opening Day starting pitcher, as he did so vs. the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park in 2025. He pitched 5.1 innings, posting seven strikeouts and giving up two earned runs after departing early in the sixth inning in a no-decision.

Skenes also makes this his third career start vs. the Mets and second at Citi Field, throwing six innings, posting six strikeouts and giving up one earned run in a no-decision back on May 12, 2025.

His first start vs. the Mets came on July 5, 2024 at PNC Park, where he threw seven innings, giving up two earned runs and posting eight strikeouts in a 14-2 victory.

How Paul Skenes Has Pitched So Far This Spring

Skenes made his first start of Spring Training against the Atlanta Braves at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla. on Feb. 25. He threw 53 pitches over 2.1 innings, with four strikeouts, four walks, a hit and gave up an earned run allowed in the outing.

The 23-year old then went off with Team USA to go compete in the World Baseball Classic, his first time pitching in the tournament.

Skenes took on the San Francisco Giants in an exhibition at Scottsdale Stadium in Scottsdale, Ariz. back on March 3, and after giving up a double and a run in the first inning, he shut down the next nine batters and posted four strikeouts over 40 pitches.

He then made his WBC debut in a Pool Play matchup vs. a great lineup in Team Mexico at Daikin Park, home of the Houston Astros, on March 9.

It was a sensational outing for Skenes, who threw four scoreless innings, posted seven strikeouts and allowed just one hit and one walk, as Team USA would go on and win 5-3.

Those seven strikeouts set a new Team USA record for the most by a pitcher in a single WBC game.

Skenes made his last WBC start against the best team he'll face all season, Team Dominican Republic in the WBC semifinals at loanDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins, on March 15.

Mar 15, 2026; Miami, FL, United States; United States pitcher Paul Skenes (30) delivers a pitch against the Dominican Republic during a semifinal game of the 2026 World Baseball Classic at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

It wasn't the most efficient start from Skenes, but he kept the All-Star lineup at bay and allowed just one earned run over 4.1 innings and 71 pitches.

That run came on the first home run he's allowed this spring, a sweeper that ended up a little higher than the top right side of the zone, but Dominican Republic designated hitterJunior Caminero timed it just right and sent it out for a solo blast.

Skenes completed his WBC with a 1.08 ERA over 8.1 innings pitched, with a 0.96 WHIP and a .226 BAA and nine strikeouts, as Team USA finished runners-up to Team Venezuela.

He will make one more start this spring against the Braves at CoolToday Park on March 20 before taking on the Mets.

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