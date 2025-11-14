Pirates Announce Paul Skenes Cy Young Bobblehead

PITTSBURGH — Paul Skenes won the best award of his career so far and the Pittsburgh Pirates will honor him next season, which fans will get a chance to take part of.

Pirates Reveal Paul Skenes Cy Young Award Bobblehead

The Pirates announced that they will release a Paul Skenes Cy Young Bobblehead for fans on April 18, as they take on the Tampa Bay Rays at PNC Park.

The bobblehead has Skenes in the regular home uniform, black jersey, white pants with yellow stripes and a black line down the sides, black Pirates cap, glove and also socks, with yellow cleats.

It also shows Skenes in mid-throwing motion, containing his entire body, with the Cy Young Award at his left foot. PNC is also the sponsor of the bobblhead.

How Many Paul Skenes Bobbleheads will the Pirates Giveaway?

The Pirates announced that every ticketed fan that enters the ballpark will get a Skenes bobblehead on April 18, as they host the Tampa Bay Rays.

They didn't reveal whether they would make sure that every fan would receive a bobblehead at the ballpark, or if they would have a set number, and then if those run out, the remaining fans will get theirs at a later date.

Pirates Have Great Success With First Paul Skenes Bobblehead

The Pirates released the first Skenes bobblehead back on April 19 against the Cleveland Guardians, bringing in a crowd of 37,713, the second highest-attended game at PNC Park in 2025. This honored his 2024 National League Rookie of the Year campaign.

Only one game eclipsed that attendance, which was for the Mac Miller bobblehead giveaway against the Chicago White Sox on July 19.

They originally had a limit of 20,000 bobbleheads, which saw fans line outside hours before the gates opened and supplies run out quickly.

The Pirates then announced that they would honor every fan that scanned their ticket for the game with an electronic voucher for a Skenes bobblehead at a later date, which they revealed details for later in the season.

Pittsburgh had less success on the field, as they suffered a disappointing 3-0 loss to the Guardians, which saw fans demand owner Bob Nutting sell the team .

Skenes had a strong outing, allowing just two earned runs off of two solo home runs to Guardians designated hitter Kyle Manzardo through seven innings with four strikeouts in the defeat.

History of Paul Skenes Bobbleheads

The Pirates also released two other Skenes bobbleheads throughout the 2025 season.

The next bobblehead came out on June 22 against the Texas Rangers, which was a Superman Skenes bobblehead, a collaboration with DC Comics. Fans that wanted the bobblehead bought a special ticket, as it wasn't a Pirates giveaway.

Pittsburgh also unveiled a Fanatics MLB Debut Skenes bobblehead that came out on Sept. 2 vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers, but fans had to spend $200 in the team store to get the bobblehead.

Cy Young Award Completes Great Season for Skenes

Skenes just won the NL Cy Young award on Nov. 12, honoring the best pitcher in each league, with Detroit Tigers left-handed starter Tarik Skubal winning the American League Cy Young Award.

He beat out both Philadelphia Phillies left-handed starter Cristopher Sánchez and Dodgers right-handed starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto, winning the award unanimously.

This made Skenes the third Pirates pitcher that won the Cy Young Award, along with Doug Drabek in 1990, who announced Skenes as the winner on MLB Network, and Vern Law in 1960.

Skenes had just a 10-10 record in 32 starts with the Pirates, but posted a 1.97 ERA over 187.2 innings pitched, 216 strikeouts to 42 walks, a .199 opposing batting average and a 0.95 WHIP, along with a 10.36 K/9, a 2.01 BB/9 and a 5.14 K/BB.

He ranked amongst the best pitchers in the MLB, with the lowest ERA, tied for the fourth most strikeouts, the fourth lowest WHIP, the sixth lowest batting average and the 10th most innings pitched, plus the fifth best K/BB, seventh best K/9 and ninth best BB/9.

Skenes also ranked highly in the National League, with the lowest WHIP, the fourth lowest batting average, tied for the second most strikeouts and the fourth most innings pitched, as well as the second best K/BB and both the fifth best K/9 and BB/9.

