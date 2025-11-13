Livvy Dunne Celebrates Pirates' Paul Skenes Cy Young Award

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes earned his best honor yet and his girlfriend Livvy Dunne made sure to come through for him.

Skenes won the National League Cy Young Award for the 2025 season, the top award given to the two best pitchers in baseball, along with the American League.

Livvy Dunne Celebrates Paul Skenes for Cy Young Award

Dunne was there with Skenes for the announcement of the Cy Young Award, along with family, friends and Pirates players in catcher Henry Davis and fellow right-handed starting pitcher Jared Jones.

They held the watch party at Dunne's house in Jupiter, Fla., which is where Skenes is currently doing his offseason program, getting ready for the 2026 campaign.

Dunne made sure she pulled out all the stops, with "2025 CY YOUNG" in big numbers/lights for Skenes.

Livvy Dunne Reveals Table Layout and Lights for Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes winning the Cy Young Award. | Livvy Dunne on Instagram

She also purchase a custom made cake, yellow and black for Pirates colors, the Pirates "P" on the top, plus the Cy Young Award on it as well. She also ordered smaller Cy Young cookies, yellow cookies with "2025 CY YOUNG AWARD WINNER" written in black, Skenes' jersey cookies with the back of the jersey on it, plus cookies with pictures of Skenes pitching on them.

Livvy Dunne Reveals Cookies and Cake Celebrating Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes winning the NL Cy Young Award. | Livvy Dunne on Instagram

Dunne also showed Skenes celebrating with two bottles of champagne, along with their dog Roux

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes Holds Two Bottles of Champagne After Winning the NL Cy Young Award | Livvy Dunne on Instagram

Skenes and Dunne Have Made the Most of their Offseason

The Pirates' season ended on Sept. 27, and the couple have made sure to take this time to go do things they normally don't have the energy nor schedule for.

Skenes helped celebrated Dunne's 23rd birthday at her apartment in New York City and the couple saw the Statue of Liberty as well.

Dunne also purchased a new home in Jupiter, Fla. and Skenes came along, helping her move in and set up, as well as making great use of his new hot dog roller . Skenes also added a hilarious, new piece of art for the kitchen as well.

The couple also went back to their alma mater, LSU , and watched the No. 10 football team take down South Carolina, 20-10 at Tiger Stadium on Oct. 11, while they also met popular podcaster and stand-up comedian Theo Von .

Skenes and Dunne went on vacation to Taormina, Italy, a hilltop town off the east coast of Sicily.

They also celebrated Halloween , with Skenes dressing as Borat and Dunne dressing as Pamela Anderson.

The Origins of Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne

Dunne and Skenes both met at LSU, where they both started their journey towards stardom and fame and also began dating.

Skenes excelled at LSU in 2023, after transferring in from Air Force, helping them win a National Championship. He had a 13-2 record in 19 starts, 1.69 ERA in 122.2 innings, giving up just 23 earned runs and seven earned runs, while notching 209 strikeouts to just 20 walks.

The Pirates took Skenes with the first overall pick and he joined on a record signing bonus of $9.2 million, and won NL Rookie of the Year Award for the 2024 season.

Jul 16, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes walks the red carpet with LSU gymnast and girlfriend Livvy Dunne before the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Dunne was the most followed NCAA athlete on social media, including 5.3 million followers on Instagram and eight million followers on TikTok. She finished her fifth season with LSU gymnastics this past spring, where they finished third at the National Championships.

She helped LSU win their first National Title in the 2023-24 season, as well as setting a career-high of 9.900 on floor twice. She also spent time with the U.S. National Team back in 2017. That marked her final season of competitive gymnastics, as she chose to retire from the sport following the conclusion of the season.

Why Skenes Won the Cy Young Award

Skenes just completed an incredible season for the Pirates in 2025, which truly cemented him as one of, if not the, best pitchers in baseball.

He posted the lowest ERA (1.97) of any MLB pitcher, ranked tied for the fourth-most strikeouts (216), the fourth-lowest WHIP (0.95), the sixth-lowest batting average (.199) and the 10th-most innings pitched (187.2), plus the fifth-best K/BB (5.14), seventh-best K/9 (10.36) and ninth-best BB/9 (2.01).

Skenes became the first MLB pitcher to finish with a sub-2.00 ERA in a season since right-hander Justin Verlander did so with the Houston Astros in 2022. He is also the first NL pitcher with a sub-2.00 ERA and 200+ strikeouts since right-hander Jacob DeGrom did it with the New York Mets in 2018.

He made Pirates history in 2025 with his 216 strikeouts the most for a right-handed pitcher in the live-ball era (since 1920). Only Ed Morris, who had 326 strikeouts in 1886 and 298 strikeouts in 1885, the most and second most in a season in franchise history, has more than him.

Skenes also earned other honors for his play, with Baseball Digest naming him their Pitcher of the Year, the MLB Players Association Choice Awards naming him the NL Outstanding Pitcher of the Year and Sporting News naming Skenes to their All-Star team.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates