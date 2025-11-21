Pirates Avoid Arbitration With Non-Tender Candidate

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates decided they would bring back a player that could've ended up being non-tendered.

Danny Demilio of Pittsburgh Baseball Now reported that the Pirates avoided arbitration with Yohan Ramírez and will bring him back for the 2026 season. Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reported that the deal is worth $825,000 for one year.

Why the Pirates Brought Yohan Ramirez Back

The Pirates had until 7:00 p.m.on Nov. 21 to make a decision on whether they would make an offer to their arbitration eligible players or not offer them a contract, non-tendering them, by that deadline.

Ramírez does bring back years of MLB experience for the Pirates bullpen, along with Justin Lawrence, Carmen Mlodzinski, Kyle Nicolas and Dennis Santana.

The Pirates have may relief pitchers on their 40-man roster that have pitched a year or less at the MLB level.

This includes rookies like Hunter Barco, Isaac Mattson, Cam Sanders, Chase Shugart and Evan Sisk, who pitchd for the Pirates in 2025.

It also features players recently added to the 40-man roster in Brandon Bidois, Wilber Dotel, Ryan Harbin, Antwone Kelly and Tyler Samaniego, who the Pirates protected from the Rule 5 Draft.

Ramírez gives the Pirates someone with experience and is a middle reliever, who can pitch two-three innings out of the bullpen.

Whether he makes the Pirates bullpen next season is unknown, but the Pirates bringing him back gives him a decent shot to do so.

Yohan Ramirez and His 2025 Season with the Pirates

Ramírez signed a minor league contract with the Pirates on Oct. 24, 2024, but didn't make it on the roster until July 11, spending the rest of the season there, serving as a middle reliever.

He posted a 3-3 record over 24 outings, a 5.40 ERA over 33.1 innings pitched, 45 strikeouts to 16 walks, a .246 opposing batting average and a 1.47 WHIP.

Sep 24, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Yohan Ramirez (49) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the eleventh inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Ramírez has put up good outings for the Pirates, but he also gave up at least one run in 10 outings and must show better consistency in 2026.

Other Arbitration Decisions the Pirates Have/Made Already

The Pirates had nine arbitration-eligible players this offseason and have made some decisions on some players, while still having options on others.

Pittsburgh designated for assignment both right-handed relief pitchers in Colin Holderman and Dauri Moreta on Nov. 18, as they made room on the 40-man roster for the players they protected from the Rule 5 Draft .

They also reportedly signed outfielder Jack Suwinski to a one-year, $1.25 million deal, avoiding arbitration.

The Pirates have five other arbitration-eligible players, including two position players in center fielder Oneil Cruz and catcher Joey Bart, plus right-handed relief pitchers in Lawrence and Santana, as well as right-handed starting pitcher Johan Oviedo.

Both the Pirates and arbitration-eligible players exchange salary filings on Jan. 8, which serves as an unofficial deadline for avoiding arbitration. Arbitration hearings then take place in early February.

