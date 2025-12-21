Pirates Relief Pitcher Signs with Japanese Team

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates saw one of their recent players decide they would take their talents internationally for next season.

Right-handed relief pitcher Dauri Moreta signed with Hanshin Tigers of Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB), the top baseball league in Japan, for next season, which Hanshin announced via Twitter.

Moreta isn't the only Pirates player that will play in Japan next season, as infielder Cam Devanney also signed with Hanshin, as the Pirates released him in November to go do that.

He turns 30 years old next season and if Moreta performs well with Hanshin, then he could find himself back on a MLB team in the near future.

Moreta's Return to the Pirates in 2025

Moreta missed all of the 2024 season after suffering a ligament injury in his right elbow and undergoing Tommy John surgery.

He started his first rehab assignment in 2025 with Single-A Bradenton on April 29. He pitched in two games, starting one contest, and allowing one hit in two innings of work.

The Pirates then moved Moreta to Triple-A Indianapolis for another rehab assignment on May 6. He made 16 relief appearances, with four holds, two blown save opportunities, a 3.07 ERA over 14.2 innings 20 strikeouts to 12 walks, a .200 opposing batting average and a 1.50 WHIP, before they ended his rehab assignment on June 16.

He stayed in Triple-A during that time and had a 3-0 record in 31 relief appearances this season, with a 2.56 ERA over 31.2 innings pitched, 48 strikeouts to 19 walks, a .191 opposing batting average and a 1.26 WHIP.

Moreta first joined the Pirates after they recalled him from Indianapolis on August 2, marking his first time back at the MLB level since the end of the 2023 season.

Sep 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Dauri Moreta (36) points to his name on his glove after securing the final out of the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

He made five appearances out of the bullpen with the Pirates in the nine days that he was with the team, finishing with a 1-0 record, a 3.86 ERA over 4.2 innings pitched, posting seven strikeouts to one walk, a .176 opposing batting average and a 0.86 WHIP.

The Pirates then optioned Moreta back to Triple-A on Aug. 11, making room for right-handed pitcher Chase Shugart, who they activated off the 15-day injured list.

Moreta joined the Pirates for his second stint this season on Aug. 26, amongst a number of roster moves, which included them designating left-handed Andrew Heaney for assignment.

He made 13 appearances for the Pirates, giving up four earned runs over 12.0 innings pitched for a 3.00 ERA and 12 strikeouts to six walks, before they sent him down to the minors on Sept. 25, recalling Shugart.

Moreta finished his 2025 season with a 1-1 record in 18 appearances, a 3.24 ERA over 16.2 innings pitched, 19 strikeouts to seven walks, a .267 opposing batting average and a 1.38 WHIP.

Pirates Move on From Moreta

The Pirates could've kept Moreta for 2026, especially with him entering just his first season of arbitration.

They instead non-tendered Moreta, along with fellow right-handed relief pitcher Colin Holderman and outfielders in Alexander Canario and Ronny Simon on Nov. 16.

Pittsburgh made these decisions, as they made room on the 40-man roster for players they protected from the Rule 5 Draft .

Those players included outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez , infielder Jack Brannigan, left-handed pitcher Tyler Samaniego, and right-handed pitchers Wilber Dotel, Antwone Kelly and Brandan Bidois.

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Pirates Bullpen Outlook for 2026

The Pirates will have a few familiar faces in their bullpen heading into 2026, such as right-handed pitchers in Justin Lawrence, Isaac Mattson, Carmen Mlodzinski and Dennis Santana.

They also added two left-handed pitchers in Gregory Soto on a one-year, $7.75 million contract on Dec. 15 and landed Mason Montgomery in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays on Dec. 19.

Pittsburgh also has relievers that bounced between Triple-A and the major leagues, in right-handers in Kyle Nicolas, Yohan Ramírez, Cam Sanders and Shugart.

Aug 18, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Kyle Nicolas (66) pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Pirates 40-man roster contains many prospective players looking for a shot on the Opening Day roster, including Bidois and Ryan Harbin, who have had success in the minors.

Some other pitchers that might serve as middle relievers for the Pirates in 2026 include Thomas Harrington, who didn't have the season he wanted in 2025, plus Wilber Dotel and Antwone Kelly, prospects who likely need more experience before making the 26-man roster.

