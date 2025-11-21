Pirates Make Decision on Jack Suwinski

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made an important decision on the future of outfielder Jack Suwinski with the franchise.

Robert Murray of FanSided reported that the Pirates agreed to a one-year, $1.25 million deal, avoiding arbitration.

Sources: Jack Suwinski and the Pirates have agreed to a one-year, $1.25 million contract to avoid arbitration. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) November 20, 2025

Why the Pirates Brought Back Jack Suwinski

Suwinski was a non-tender candidate , where the Pirates could have not offered him a contract and let him become a free agent, but instead, sign him to a deal ahead of the deadline on Nov. 21.

The Pirates have little depth in their outfield, as Tommy Pham, who started 104 games and played 115 games in left field, is now a free agent.

Pittsburgh also designated for assignment both Alexander Canario and Ronny Simon for assignment on Nov. 18, as a part of the four players let go from the 40-man roster, for their six players they protected for the Rule 5 Draft.

The Pirates have both Oneil Cruz and Bryan Reynolds, who started in center field and right field, respectively, last season, but not much else behind them on the roster.

The three other outfielders they have, aside from Suwinski, include Billy Cook and Will Robertson, who have played a combined 47 MLB games, and Esmerlyn Valdez, who hasn't even played at Triple-A yet.

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Suwinski also provides power for a team that hit the least home runs in baseball last season, 117, and posted the worst slugging percentage (.350) and OPS (.655) of any MLB team.

He does have 57 home runs over his four seasons in the league, but just 12 home runs combined over the past two seasons, which must improve if he wants to stay on the Pirates roster.

Suwinski can also play all three positions in the outfield, with 25 games in center field, 20 games in left field and 16 games in right field last season for the Pirates.

He is also out of minor league options and that if he fails in making the Pirates roster, they can cut him for little cost.

Jack Suwinski Puts Up Awful Year with Pirates in 2025

Suwinski had another terrible year at the plate for the Pirates, as he slashed .147/.281/.253 for an OPS of .534 in 59 games over two MLB stints, 22 hits in 150 at-bats, seven doubles, three home runs, 10 RBIs and 24 walks to 57 strikeouts.

He had a spot on the Pirates roster on opening day and had tremendous issues from the plate, hitting .128/.244/.154 for an OPS of .398, with just five hits in 39 at-bats and six walks to 19 strikeouts in 16 games.

Suwinski had the lowest batting average for any Pirates player who had as many at-bats as him, and he had just two hits in 18 at-bats in his last nine games, before the Pirates optioned him to Triple-A Indianapolis on April 24.

Apr 2, 2025; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Jack Suwinski (65) singles during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

He came back as the 27th man for a doubleheader vs. the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on June 19, before heading back to Triple-A the day after

The Pirates brought him back up on July 8 and he spent the rest of the season with the team, aside from a stint on the injured list with a groin injury.

Suwinski slashed .157/.289/.296 for an OPS of .585 in 41 games during that stint, 17 hits in 108 at-bats, six doubles, three home runs, nine RBIs and 16 walks to 37 strikeouts.

Struggles for Suwinski Go Back Further Than Last Season

His issues from the plate didn't start in 2025 and began in the 2024 campaign.

Suwinski slashed .182/.264/.324 for an OPS of .588 in 88 games in 2024, 45 hits in 247 at-bats, eight doubles, nine home runs, 26 RBIs and 27 walks to 79 strikeouts, which resulted in him earning two demotions to the minor leagues.

He did have a great season in 2023 with the Pirates, slashing .224/.339/.454 for an OPS of .793 in 144 games, with 100 hits, 21 doubles, two triples, a team-high 26 home runs, 74 RBIs and 75 walks to 172 strikeouts.

The Pirates will hope that Suwinski gets back to that form in 2026, making him a serviceable depth piece for a season they have aspirations of making the playoffs.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!