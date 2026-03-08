Pirates Fringe Players Lead the Way in Win Over Red Sox

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates still have roster spots up for competition, and certain players stood out in their most recent Spring Training game.

The Pirates took down the Boston Red Sox 9-7 at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla. in Grapefruit League play, with eight runs coming from players that aren't guaranteed Opening Day roster spots.

Left fielder Billy Cook had his best showing in Spring Training yet, with a single, a double and a home run that drove in three runs, while third baseman Nick Yorke had two hits with a home run as well.

Yorke is looking to earn a role as a the utility player on the Pirates and Cook is aiming for an outfield depth role in 2026.

The Pirates also got good showings from catchers in Endy Rodríguez and Rafael Flores Jr., who each drove in a run off a single.

Rodríguez and Flores are trying to earn a spot on the roster as catcher/first baseman options for the Pirates and will need strong showings in Spring Training to earn that.

Pittsburgh improves to 11-5 in Grapefruit League play and have back-to-back wins, as they took down the Detroit Tigers at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla. on March 7.

How the Pirates Got the Win

Designated hitter Marcell Ozuna led off the bottom of the second inning with a single and then Yorke did so as well with two outs.

Cook then hit a ball off the left field wall for a double, scoring both players and putting the Pirates up 2-0.

Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski threw two scoreless innings, before giving up two singles and hitting a batter, which drove in a Red Sox run in the third inning, but limited the damage with back-to-back strikeouts to end the frame.

Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski (50) throws a pitch in the seventh inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025. The Reds won, 2-1. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

First baseman Ryan O'Hearn continued his strong Spring Training, as he hit a sacrifice fly, which scored second baseman Brandon Lowe who walked and moved to third base on a double from right fielder Bryan Reynolds , putting the Pirates up 3-1.

Mlodzinski gave up a single and a double to start the fourth inning, scoring another Red Sox run, which ended his day, as left-handed relief pitcher Evan Sisk took over and got three straight outs.

He gave up five hits over three innings, with one earned run and four strikeouts against the Red Sox.

Cook added onto his strong performance with a solo home run coming off a sinker in the middle of the plate in the bottom of the fourth inning, which put Pittsburgh back up two runs at 4-2.

Sisk then gave up two hits and right-handed pitcher Chris Devenski came on in relief, giving up a single that allowed the Red Sox to again make it a one-run game, 4-3.

Ozuna ledoff the bottom of the sixth inning with a double and then Rodríguez singled, scoring him and making it a 5-3 lead for the Pirates.

Shortstop Jared Triolo singled and then Yorke came through with a three-run home run on 91 mph four-seam fastball in on the hands, putting the Pirates up 8-3.

Nick Yorke leaves the yard to give the Pirates an 8-3 lead!!!



103.7 MPH exit velocity, 366 feet pic.twitter.com/oKukoej2q4 — Platinum Key (@PlatinumKey13) March 8, 2026

Right-handed pitcher Mike Clevinger came in for Devenski and pitched three innings. He gave up four runs in his outing, including two runs on a double in the seventh inning and then two more on a home run in the eighth inning, cutting the Red Sox deficit to one run at 8-7.

Flores came through for the Pirates and his bases-loaded single put them back up 9-7 in the bottom of the eighth inning with right-handed relief pitcher Cam Sanders getting the save and securing an important win for the home team.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!