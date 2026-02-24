Why the Pirates' Catcher Battle Isn't as Open as It Looks

On paper, the Pittsburgh Pirates seem to have a logjam at catcher. Four players with legitimate claims to playing time reported to camp this spring. The competition, by all accounts, appears wide open.

It's not.

The catching battle the Pirates are bringing to Grapefruit League action looks crowded from a distance. Up close, the picture clarifies quickly. Henry Davis will start the majority of games. The structure is already in place.

Pirates reporter Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette laid out the clearest evidence yet. He reported that Davis is scheduled to catch Paul Skenes, Mitch Keller and Bubba Chandler this season. That's three of five rotation spots locked in for Davis' starts. Skenes starts Opening Day.

Keller slots second. Chandler, the organization's top pitching prospect, arrives with significant expectations. Clearly, the Pirates want their most trusted catcher handling those arms.

The Dish on Davis

Davis earned that trust defensively last season. After years of questions about his ability to stick behind the plate, he quieted them. His defensive runs saved jumped from minus-4 in 2024 to 8 in 2025, according to metrics used by FanGraphs. His pop times improved. His receiving stabilized.

The number one overall pick in 2021, drafted for his bat, Davis has turned himself into a plus defender while his offense has lagged at the major league level. It's hard to fathom that most of the questions surrounding Davis when he was drafted were about his defensive ability.

The offense remains a legitimate concern. Davis carries a .181 career average and .556 OPS across 186 big league games. Those numbers need to improve, and the Pirates know it. But they also know his work ethic and makeup. In an interview last week, manager Don Kelly noted Davis made swing adjustments this offseason and looks good early.

And during a recent press conference, when I asked General Manager Ben Cherington about the catching battle, he pointed out that Davis now has a full season of major league feedback to apply.

"When Henry gets feedback and he’s focused on doing something about it, usually good things happen," said Cherington. "I'm excited to see what Henry brings out this year."

More importantly, the Pirates value what Davis provides defensively for a pitching staff built around elite arms. They're not moving him off the position again.

The Backup Situation

That leaves Joey Bart as the clear No. 2. Bart signed a one-year, $2.53 million deal in January to avoid arbitration. He posted a .355 on-base percentage last season, which led the team, but his power dipped to four home runs after showing promise in 2024. He crushes left-handed pitching, posting an .891 OPS against them last year, and giving him a clear advantage over Davis offensively.

Jun 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Joey Bart (14) celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run against the New York Mets during the second inning at PNC Park.

That production also makes him attractive on the trade market.

Earlier in the off-season, the Pirates engaged in discussions with the Astros involving Bart for Isaac Paredes, a deal that has since gone quiet. Bart's name could surface again as Spring Training rolls on and teams look for catching help. The Pirates have a payroll of around $105 million and still need left-side infield help . Trading from catching depth makes sense.

If Bart moves, the picture shifts again. But not toward open competition.

Endy Rodriguez arrives healthy after another elbow surgery. He underwent ulnar nerve transposition in August and is full-go for spring training. He hit the Pirates' first home run of spring training on Saturday.

But Rodriguez has played 18 big league games in the past two seasons combined. He hit .173 in limited action last year. His long-term future at catcher remains in some doubt after repeated elbow issues, and he's actually listed as a first baseman on the Pirates' official roster. While meeting with reporters during Pirates Fest, Rodriguez was adamant that he was entering Spring Training as a catcher. The Pirates aren't ready to move him off the position, but he needs at-bats and health more than he needs a major league bench role. Triple-A may be the best place to get those reps.

Rafael Flores, the organization's No. 8 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, was promoted in September for a cup of coffee with the big league team. He posted an .822 OPS in 36 games at Indianapolis after arriving in the David Bednar trade. He hit 22 home runs across two levels last season. He also needs everyday at-bats. Those should come at Triple-A.

A Position of Strength — Until It's Not

When answering my aforementioned question about the team's catchers, Cherington called the group an organizational strength. He also acknowledged a reality.

"We believe this is the strength of our 40-man," he said. "You feel deep enough about catching until someone takes a foul tip. We’ll hold onto that depth as long as we can.”

But holding onto depth doesn't mean equal playing time. Davis catches the three most important arms in camp. That's not a battle. That's a plan.

