Pirates Considering Bringing Back Controversial Outfielder

The Pittsburgh Pirates have promised fans that they're going to try to make changes and break a 10-year long playoff drought in 2026. Those changes start in the offseason, and they might start with keeping at least one thing the same.

FanSided insider Robert Murray, appearing on Foul Territory, suggested that part of the Pirates' more aggressive strategy in the offseason could include re-signing outfielder Tommy Pham now that his initial one year contract with the team is up.

"Ben Cherington told me at the GM meetings that they have more flexibility now more than they've had in most offseasons there in Pittsburgh," he said.

"Obviously they signed Tommy Pham last offseason and they had a great experience with him, I would not rule out a reunion there," he continued. "But, Pham is not going to be the last of their moves there. They're going to be in the market for offense — meaningful offense — and maybe it gets to the point where we can talk about them being a playoff team, which would be really exciting."

— Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) November 20, 2025

Should the Pirates Re-Sign Tommy Pham?

While Pham was a competent hitter in 2025, slashing .245/ .330/ .370 for an OPS of .700, he's a solidly middle of the lineup with another club. In Pittsburgh, he bats second. The Pirates can't get by on just him and Andrew McCutchen alone, and adding Pham for another year would have to come with offensive additions for fans to believe the team has changed.

Of course, there's also the controversies. Pham was suspended for one game in April after making a lewd gesture towards a Los Angeles Angels fan who had been heckling him. Then, later in the season, he caused a benches-clearing argument with a bat flip after being walked against the Toronto Blue Jays. Pham later argued with fans on social media about the incident.

Aug 28, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Tommy Pham (28) high fives teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images | Tim Vizer-Imagn Images

As much as team leadership has promised to spend money to build a better team, seeing is believing. The last time the Pirates signed a free agent position player to a multi-year deal was in 2015, when they added John Jaso for two years on an $8 million contract. Even if Pittsburgh were to re-sign Pham and make a multi-year deal for another offensive addition (Murray suggests Ryan O'Hearn as a realistic fit over Kyle Schwarber), it's going to take a lot for fans to believe in the struggling team.

