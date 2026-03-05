What Role Pirates' Konnor Griffin Would Play if He's Actually Called Up

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have the consensus top prospect in baseball in Konnor Griffin and have a big decision ahead of them this spring.

Griffin could play a big role for the Pirates this season, even before turning 20 years old in late April, possessing much of what the team needs and wants out of their future talent.

The Pirates will exercise caution with the teenager, wanting to make the right decision for his future, but are reportedly considering offering Griffin a long-term extension .

If the Pirates do call Griffin up, he could play a big role for the team in 2026, a season where they are trying to end their decade-long playoff drought.

Starting Shortstop, Middle Infield Defensive Stalwart

Griffin has only played one year of shortstop at the professional level and already won an MiLB Gold Glove Award for his play in 2025.

He has trained with then Pirates minor league infield coordinator Chris Truby last offseason and then in 2025 Spring Training, which gave him the confidence to play shortstop after previously playing mostly in center field.

Mar 1, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (75) turns a double play against the St. Louis Cardinals during the second inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

“It was pretty big. I put a lot of work in at short, starting in the offseason," Griffin said on his defensive work. "Then it really picked up when I got to spring training, working with [Chris] Truby every single day, getting my early work in. He believed in me, that I could be a shortstop full time."

"Once I started believing in myself, that I really could do it at the pro level things kind of took off. I think I played like 90% of the games at short, so I got a lot of experience this year. That was the biggest thing – I needed experience. Once I was able to finish out my first season, it was pretty cool to see the stuff that I did.”

The Pirates added Brandon Lowe as their new second baseman for his power, 31 home runs in 2025, but he's weak defensively.

Lowe ranked as one of the worst defensive second baseman in baseball last season, with his -10 runs prevented and -13 outs above average, second worst at his position andonly ahead of Kansas City Royals' Jonathan India.

The Pirates will need Griffin's defense, and even with some struggles early on, he will make the team better defensively.

It will also make for strong left side of the infield, with Jared Triolo playing third base, who has won a Gold Glove as a utility player.

Important Contact/Power Bat in the Lineup

Griffin excelled in his first season in the minor leagues, most importantly from the plate with a fantastic showing that he looks to build onto in 2026.

Batting Avg. On-Base % Slugging % OPS .333 .415 .527 .942

Hits Doubles Home Runs RBI BB/K 161 23 21 94 50/122

He led all of minor league baseball with 117 runs scored, and the 19-year-old became the first teenage draftee to have a 20-40 season, finishing with 21 home runs and 65 stolen bases. He was also the first minor league player to have a 20-60 season since 1982.

Griffin ranked amongst the best players in the minor leagues, including second in runs scored, fourth in batting average, fifth in hits, tied for seventh in RBI and tied for eighth in stolen bases.

Spring Training has given Griffin a chance to show off his power, hitting two home runs in the 16-7 win over the Boston Red Sox on Feb. 24 and then another home run in the 6-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on March 1.

Mar 1, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (75) hits a two-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Pirates were a poor hitting team last season and made additions in players like Lowe and free agent signings in Marcell Ozuna and Ryan O'Hearn to provide power, runs and hits.

Griffin can do all of that and more, making him a big source of offense for a Pirates team that already has a fantastic pitching staff.

Big-Time Base Stealer

Griffin stole 65 bases in 2025, showing off his speed constantly last year and giving the Pirates a new source of speed.

He can combine his speed with his power, as he showed last season with his inside-the-park home run with Single-A Bradenton.

The Pirates need more runs and an easy way to do that is to get players on base with speed that can get into scoring positions and take advantage.

Grifin can do all of that and will provide the Pirates another top-base stealer along with center fielder Oneil Cruz , who tied for the National League lead with 38 stolen bases in 2025.

