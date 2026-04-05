Pirates' Dennis Santana Trolls Orioles' Gunnar Henderson in Win

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates played a close and contentious game with the Baltimore Orioles at PNC Park, one that came down to a few inches.

Pirates right-handed relief pitcher Dennis Santana threw a scoreless ninth inning for his team, as he got two groundouts and a strikeout, giving them a chance to win it in the bottom half with the score tied 2-2.

Santana struck out Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson to end the top of the ninth inning, but Henderson challenged the final strike call, even as Santana was doing his regular sword-slashing celebration.

The ABS (Automatic Balls and Strikes) call ended up not working, as Santana's changeup caught the bottom part of the strike zone and ended that frame.

DENNIS SANTANA. NAILS.



SIT DAHN, GUNNAR pic.twitter.com/T7tZTv8BJh — Platinum Key (@PlatinumKey13) April 4, 2026

Santana then reacted to the challenge by waving bye to Henderson and then heading to the dugout, with the Pirates fans at PNC Park loving it all.

"I was celebrating because I know the strike zone and I know my pitches," Santana said to Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "So that was cool. That was cool. Gives the crowd more energy than what they have, so I love that. And look what happened in the ninth. That’s what I love."

Dennis Santana waves bye to Gunnar Henderson 👋



THAT'S MY CLOSER https://t.co/Tldvgmli19 pic.twitter.com/cuswBOIwxZ — Platinum Key (@PlatinumKey13) April 5, 2026

That ABS challenge proved crucial in the contest, as the Orioles had none left. Orioles right-handed pitcher Ryan Helsley threw a likely third strike against Nick Yorke in the bottom of the ninth inning, but had no challenge left for it, which allowed Yorke to hit the game-winning double and walk-it-off.

Dennis Santana's Dominance with Pirates

Santana has pitched great for the Pirates this season, but also during his time with the team after they claimed him off waivers from the New York Yankees on June 11, 2024.

He's had a resurgence in his career, with a 2.16 ERA over 115 appearances and 120.2 innings pitched, 114 strikeouts to 30 walks and a 0.87 WHIP in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Dennis Santana (60) is shown in relief, Thursday, March 26, 2026, at Citi Field. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Santana was the best bullpen arm for the Pirates in 2025, posting a 2.18 ERA over over 70.1 innings pitched in 70 appearances, 13 holds, 16 saves in 19 opportunities, 60 strikeouts to 17 walks, a .179 batting average allowed (BAA) and a 0.87 WHIP.

He also had a 1.36 ERA by the end of July and then became the Pirates closer full-time, following them trading David Bednar to the Yankees.

Santana did post a 3.75 ERA in the final two months, but gave up five runs in the infamous 17-16 loss to the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Aug. 1, but posted a 1.90 ERA over his last 23 outings, getting back to normal form.

He's been great as well for the Pirates in 2026, giving up just one hit and two walks over six outings and six innings thrown for a 0.00 ERA.

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