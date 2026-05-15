Pirates Southpaw Quietly Putting Up Great Season

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a number of strong options throughout their pitching staff and one reliever is having an incredible campaign so far.

Left-handed relief pitcher Mason Montgomery is in his first season with the Pirates and has been dominating in 2026, throwing another scoreless inning for the team in their 7-2 win over the Colorado Rockies in the series finale at PNC Park.

Montgomery actually started this game, making it a spot start, and allowed just one hit, while striking out three batters to take down some of the better Rockies hitters and get the Pirates going on the mound.

it was another great outing from Montgomery, who has dazzled from the mound for the Pirates in 2026.

Montgomery Embracing Spot Starter Role

This was the third time that Montgomery has fufilled a spot starter role for the Pirates this season, which has seen them use him for the first inning and got to another pitcher afterwards.

He threw scoreless innings in both of his spots start at PNC Park, vs. the Washington Nationals on April 13 and the St. Louis Cardinals on April 27.

Apr 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mason Montgomery (46) throws a pitch during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | David Dermer-Imagn Images

This allowed the Pirates to eventually bring in their starter later on, with right-hander Carmen Mlodzinski throwing six scoreless innings in the 2-0 win over the Nationals and then fellow right-hander in rookie Wilber Dotel throwing four perfect innings in what ended up a 4-2 loss to the Cardinals.

It's a different role for Montgomery, who normally relieves a starter and hadn't had a start in the major leagues before pitching for the Pirates this season.

While there's a change, Montgomery was starter in the minor leagues and relishes any opportunity that he can pitch in Pittsburgh.

"I mean, I like it," Montgomery said postgame. "I think I like it just the same as getting in there in the sixth, seventh or eighth inning, but yeah, it's good. It's important for me to be able to do my job and I'm happy with being able to successfully do that."

What Pirates Have Got Out of Montgomery

The Pirates added Montgomery in their trade with the Tampa Bay Rays back on Dec. 19, which also landed them second baseman Brandon Lowe and outfielder Jake Mangum .

Montgomery has pitched impressively all season, with a 2.70 ERA over 17 appearances and three starts and 16.2 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts to eight walks, a .206 batting average allowed (BAA) and a 1.26 WHIP.

May 7, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Mason Montgomery (46) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the eighth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

He struggled a bit to start the season, with five earned runs over five innings, but has since thrown 12 scoreless outings and not given up a run since April 5.

One of the things that Montgomery has said that has kept him focused throughout this is making sure he's sticking to his original plan and not changing things up too much, even if things don't go well.

“I think staying consistent in my plan, regardless of results," Montgomery said to Pittsburgh Pirates On SI. "I think there’s times where I might’ve given up a run or two early on and I maybe used a pitch that I threw that I wouldn’t change, so I think that’s part of it and I also just think being better about controlling the zone early and then just being able to put guys away when I get to two strikes and not giving up a meatball.”

An Impressive Pitch Mix Aids Montgomery

The Pirates added Montgomery not just as a long-term solution for a southpaw in the bullpen, but because of the stuff his pitches had and the potential for improvement.

Montgomery throws a four-seam fastball that averages 98.5 mph, has a .200 BAA and 15 strikeouts with a 30.2% whiff rate.

Apr 15, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mason Montgomery (46) delivers a pitch against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

He also brings his slider, which no batter has gotten a hit on this season and has a 45% whiff rate on.

Kelly has loved what he's seen from Montgomery so far and sees him getting better by just throwing pitches in the strike zone, which has worked for his southpaws so far.

"I think just throwing strikes," Kelly said pregame on May 13. "We know he's got elite stuff, the elite fastball and the slider has been really good. Just getting it in the zone. It's a unique delivery and armslot. When you throw the 98-100 on top of it with the slider, it's pretty electric."

Montgomery has maintained the same arm slot and delivery, with Pirates pitching coach Bill Murphy not making any tweaks and keeping it the same.

He did add a curveball this season, which is his secondary pitch to his fastball in 2026 and despite a .364 BAA, has an expected BAA of .248 and is improving with it in recet games.

“Yeah it’s been good. I think the curveball, obviously, I think it’s probably more used than my slider right now," Montgomery said. "So yeah, it’s been great, it’s been working. We’re gonna keep throwing it and happy with where it’s at right now.”

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