Pirates Fans' Hopes and Expectations for 2026 Season

PITTSBURGH -- Walking around the concourse at the Pittsburgh Pirates' home opener has a much different feel this season. Last year, there was a sense of bitterness from the first pitch of the 2025 season. This year, there's the sweet sense of optimism floating through the air — and it's not hard to see why.

Just look at the lineup card for the home opener in 2026 compared to the home opener in 2025. There's six new names in the lineup from last year: Brandon Lowe, Marcell Ozuna, Ryan O'Hearn, Spencer Horwitz, Konnor Griffin and Henry Davis.

Three of those players (Lowe, Ozuna and O'Hearn) were acquired in an abnormally busy off-season for PIttsburgh. Horwitz was injured at the start of last season and became the Pirates best hitter in the second half. Davis did not get the start last season, but eventually became the full-time starter at catcher. Griffin, perhaps the most hyped addition to the lineup, is regularly considered one of the top prospects in baseball over the last decade at least.

So it's not just different for the sake of being different, it's a clearly better team that the Pirates are putting on the field at PNC Park. And with ace Paul Skenes' clock ticking even closer to free agency, it's been apparent to fans since the phenom debuted in 2024 that now is the time to strike while the iron is hot. The Pirates have a generational pitcher in their rotation. Fans, media and the baseball have known for over a year that there should be a sense of urgency with this team. For now, it seems like the front office understands this. More importantly, they're acting on it.

Optimism on the North Shore

That action has translated directly into the crowd's energy.

For fans like Cheryl Butsch of Allison Park, the shift from last year's disappointment to this year's hope happened immediately.

"The general feeling is total excitement," Butsch said. "I feel like the Pirates made good moves — getting players who can hit. I think what they've been telling us is actually backed up by their moves. They're actually putting effort into putting a better team on the field."

Apr 3, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) high-fives in the dugout after scoring his first major league run in his debut against the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

That effort is especially visible in the promotion of the 19-year-old Griffin, whose arrival has electrified the fanbase. Butsch didn't hide her enthusiasm.

"This is amazing. It is totally amazing," she said. "He seems more mature and older than his 19 years. He brings a lot of hope to the team. I think he'll blend in well with all the guys, younger and older. I like the spirit of the team, the camaraderie. It's all good. A lot better vibes."

For Butsch, the patience has run out. After years of rebuilding and false starts, she's ready for results.

"I can't wait forever for them to make the playoffs. Time is ticking."

Cautious Optimism?

Not every fan is fully sold — at least not yet. Whitney Schoonoper, who travels from Wheeling, West Virginia, has seen this movie before. She's been going to Pirates games for about five years, and she's learned to guard her heart.

"I just hope they don't trade their best players, like they usually do," Schoonoper said. "I try to stay optimistic. I'm always gonna support them. But I hope it happens. I've seen what happened in the past."

When asked about the possibility of a long-term extension for Griffin, she didn't flinch.

"I hope so. But I've seen what happened in the past. You know what I mean? I hope it happens, but you've got to see it."

Still, even she admits this year feels different. Her biggest excitement? The ace on the mound.

"I'm excited about the pitcher. Paul Skenes. I hope he does really well."

Then there are fans like Justin Koenig from Wexford, who sees the front office's winter spending spree as proof of intent, not just performance. For Koenig, the difference between last year and this year isn't just wins and losses. It's respect.

"In Pittsburgh, we love our sports. We'll show up if you show you care," Koenig said. "The intention is there. Even if it doesn't pan out, they're trying. If you're going to mail it in, then we are too."

Koenig attended about 30 games last season, so he knows the depths of the frustration. He remembers last year's home opener being overrun by Yankees fans. He remembers the vibes falling off from the first pitch.

"The season felt doomed from the start, almost," he said. But this year, his hopes and expectations have finally aligned.

"I'd like to see them in a playoff spot at the end of the year. If they win the division, great. If they make the wild card, great. But I expect playoff baseball."

That expectation is built on something real. The Pirates didn't just add talent, they added proven hitters. And for the first time in years, the conversation in the concourses isn't about billboard advertisements or front-office cheapness. It's about baseball.

"Last year they kind of shot themselves in the foot," Koenig said. "They didn't make many moves, so there wasn't anything new to talk about. Then the bricks in the dump, the Clemente surfside ad — all within the first week of the year. This year, they set themselves up on the right foot. At least they moved like a baseball team."

A New Era in Pittsburgh?

So is this a new era of Pirates baseball? The optimists — like Butsch — are already all in.

"I'm not skeptical. I'm all in," said Butsch.

The realists — like Schoonoper — are waiting to believe it when they see it.

"Because it always happens," said Schoonoper.

And the hopeful — like Justin Koenig — are simply asking for effort in return for their loyalty.

"If you're going to mail it in, we're going to mail it in too. There's no point," he said.

For one afternoon at PNC Park, nobody was mailing it in. The sun was out, the lineup was dangerous, and for the first time in years, the Pirates played like a team that owed its fans something more than promises. Whether that lasts all summer is still unknown. But at the first home game of 2026 at PNC Park, hope didn't feel foolish. It felt earned.

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