Pirates Relying Heavily on Youth Production

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have had many different contributors this season, many of whom are have just started playing in the major leagues.

The Pirates have a plethora of young contributors throughout their roster that have little experience, but great promise to what they can achieve this season and for the franchise in the future.

Pittsburgh is a team that hasn't made the postseason since 2015, nor had a winning season in 2018, the second-longest streaks of any franchise and both of which they are trying to end in 2026.

In doing so, they're going with the youth, the rookies and prospects to add to bring their talent and produce, which the Pirates hope will yield success and a spot in the playoffs come the end of 162 games.

Why Pirates Are Turning To Their Youth

The simple answer is that a lot of the Pirates' best and most talented players are their youngest, with the potential to get much better too.

Konnor Griffin is the most obvious answer for this, clearly the Pirates best shortstop option and even making his MLB debut at 19 years old on April 3, the seventh game of 2025.

Griffin signed a franchise record nine-year, $140 million contract extension on April 8 and has served as the Pirates starting shortstop since then.

May 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) throws to first base after recording an out at second base against the Colorado Rockies during the ninth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

He turned 20 years old on April 24 and has been fantastic at the plate since, slashing .320/.372/.485 for an OPS of .857 in 27 games, with 33 hits, 19 runs scored, six doubles, a triple, three home runs, 12 RBI and eight stolen bases, making him valuable in every facet of the game.

The Pirates also have a few recent debutants in outfielders Jhostynxon Garcia and Esmerlyn Valdez, who they brought up from Triple-A Indianapolis over this past road trip.

Garcia made four starts in center field and one in right field, while Valdez started all three games in right field vs. the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, May 22-24, and hit his first MLB home run , a two-run shot in the 4-1 win in the series finale.

The Pirates previously had young players in both utility man Nick Yorke and Billy Cook on the roster, but the additions of right-handed power bats in Garcia and Valdez showed a different intention from the front office.

Perhaps Garcia and Valdez would've benefitted from more at-bats in the minor leagues, but it's clear they are better options for the Pirates, especially when they go up against a left-handed pitcher.

They also play a big role with Ryan O'Hearn, the usual Pirates starter in right field, who is on the 10-day injured list.

This is also true in the Pirates bullpen, with both right-handers in Brandan Bidois and Wilber Dotel occupying spots and important roles for the team.

Bidois is a natural reliever and has had some success since making his MLB debut on May 13, while Dotel is a starting pitcher that is filling a bulk role for the Pirates.

The two pitchers might've benefitted from more time at Triple-A, but again their stuff plays well at the major league level, with great velocity, and the Pirates need anyone to step up in their bullpen.

Youth Extends Beyond the Rookies

The Pirates have rookies making their mark, but also players who are in their first full season or second seasons in the major leagues that have important roles too.

Pittsburgh's starting rotation features 2025 National Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes, in his second full season in MLB, plus both Braxton Ashcraft and Bubba Chandler are in their first full seasons in the major leagues and in the starting rotation.

May 15, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Braxton Ashcraft (35) delivers a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Skenes and Ashcraft have been incredibly dominant, while Chandler has the potential to become an excellent starting pitcher as well.

The Pirates have some other players in their second full seasons in the major leagues, like left-handed pitcher Mason Montgomery, who is having a strong campaign , and catcher Henry Davis, Skenes' personal catcher and who earned Gold Glove Award votes in 2025.

Catcher Endy Rodríguez is looking to maintain a spot on the Pirates, after missing most of the last two years with right elbow injuries, and prove the potential he had as a highly-rated prospect.

The Pirates also have two older players in outfielder Jake Mangum and left-handed relief pitcher Evan Sisk, who both debuted last season and are now key parts of this current squad.

Only a few players the Pirates have would people consider veterans, in the likes of starting pitcher Mitch Keller, relievers in Justin Lawrence, Yohan Ramírez, Dennis Santana and Gregory Soto, plus second baseman Brandon Lowe, designated hitter Marcell Ozuna, O'Hearn and outfielder Bryan Reynolds.

The combination of the youth and older veterans has made the Pirates a formidable squad right now, with talent on both sides and strong leaders too.

Pittsburgh currently sits 27-26 overall through 53 games, but they'll need even more from their youth if they hope to stay above .500 and become one of the better teams in the competitive National League Central Division.

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