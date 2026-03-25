PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have had many great players in their history and Bill Mazeroski is up there amongst the very best.

The Pirates will honor Mazeroski during the 2026 season with a uniform patch on the sleeve, after the Hall of Famer died at the age of 89 years old on Feb. 20, a source confirmed to Pittsburgh Pirates On SI.

Pittsburgh won't wear the uniform patch until the home opener on April 3 vs. the Baltimore Orioles, where they'll have the Mazeroski family at the game and with the home crowd too.

This means they won't wear it the first six games, including the three vs. the New York Mets at Citi Field, March 26, 28-29, and vs. the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, March 30-April 1.

Pittsburgh wore a uniform patch sleeve last season in honor of fellow Hall of Famer Dave Parker , who died at 74 years old on June 28, 2025 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.

Bill Mazeroski's Legacy With the Pirates

Mazeroski excelled during his long tenure with the Pirates, featuring in 17 seasons from 1956 to 1972.

Bill Mazeroski Career Breakdown

Batting Avg. On-Base % Slugging % OPS .260 .299 .367 .667

Stat Pirates Ranking Defensive WAR (24.2) 1st Games Played (2,163) 5th At-Bats (7,755)/Plate Appearances (8,379) 6th RBI (853)/Singles (1,522) 7th Hits (2,016) 8th Doubles (294)/Total Bases (2,848) 9th Home Runs (138) Tied 10th

Mazeroski was an incredible defensive second baseman, winning eight Gold Glove Awards (1958, 1960-61, 1963-67), the most at his position for any National League player and second in MLB history only to Roberto Alomar with 10 Gold Glove Awards in the American League.

His 24.0 defensive WAR (dWAR) ranks as the best ever on the Pirates and tied for 23rd best in MLB history. Hall of Fame shortstop Honus Wagner comes in at second for the Pirates in dWAR at 20.8.

Mazeroski was also an excellent hitter, as his 138 home runs and 853 RBI were the most in both categories for a second baseman over a 30-year period from 1944-1974 and his home runs ranked only second among NL second baseman to fellow Hall of Famer Rogers Hornsby.

He earned an All-Star nod in seven seasons, (1958-60, 1962-64, 1967), serving as one of the best at second baseman during the mid-20th century.

Mazeroski Delivers Heroics for the Pirates

Mazeroski is responsible for perhaps the most important play in MLB history and the greatest in Pirates history.

Baseball fans have great knowledge of and his solo, walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning of Game 7 of the 1960 World Series against the New York Yankees at Forbes Field, winning the game 10-9 and the first title for the Pirates since 1925.

That was the first World Series-clinching walk-off home run and also the only one in Game 7, with Pirates teammates and fans coming onto the field and mobbing Mazeroski at home plate.

Mazeroski took off his cap and jumped in celebration when rounding second base, which the Pirates commemorated with a statue of him on the south side of PNC Park, looking towards the Allegheny river.

Jul 28, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Statue depicting the 1960 World Series home run hit by former Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Bill Mazeroski (not pictured) outside of PNC Park before the Pirates host the Milwaukee Brewers. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Fans still annually celebrate the 1960 World Series, going to the Forbes Field center field wall in the Oakland area of the City of Pittsburgh every Oct. 13 and listening to the radio broadcast and his famous home run.

Mazeroski also excelled throughout the 1960 World Series, as he slashed .320/.320/.640 for an OPS of .960, with eight hits in 25 at-bats, two doubles, two home runs and five RBI.

He helped Pirates win the 1971 World Series over the Baltimore Orioles in seven games, the fourth in franchise history, but had a smaller role on the team at that point in time.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates